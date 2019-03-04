Brazil Minerals, Inc. Added to Noble Capital Markets Channelchek Research Platform

PASADENA, March 04, 2019 - via OTC PR WIRE - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced today that the Company, and its subsidiary Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) (“Jupiter Gold”), have been added to Channelchek (www.channelchek.com). Channelchek is an emerging growth investor portal developed by Noble Financial Group, Inc. (affiliated with Noble Capital Markets, Inc., “Noble”). The portal offers investors free access to balanced news, advanced market data, equity research, webcasts, podcasts and more. Brazil Minerals also announced that its revised website is now accessible at www.brazil-minerals.com.



Marc Fogassa, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Brazil Minerals has begun working with Noble on a capital raise, as previously disclosed in a press release, and it has been a very productive relationship. We are now pleased to see both Brazil Minerals and Jupiter Gold added to Channelchek, which will allow a broader number of investors to learn about them.”

Brazil Minerals’ goal with the current raise is to provide funds for project development and operations as well as the elimination of variable-rate convertible debt.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC: BMIX) has a business model focused on: 1) mining specific areas for gold and diamonds, and 2) generating projects from its portfolio of high-quality mineral rights for transactions leading to royalties and/or equity positions. Our first equity holding from such strategy is in Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF).

More information on Brazil Minerals is at www.brazil-minerals.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble is a research-driven investment bank focused on the support of emerging growth companies. Noble’s seminal event to showcase small and micro-cap companies – NobleCon – is held each year and features over 130 executive teams presenting to registered investment advisor representatives, institutional investors, family offices, self-directed investors and independent brokers, with attendance of over 700 people (www.nobleconference.com). Noble has also launched a free investor web-portal offering equity research, news, webcasts and advanced market data (www.channelchek.com).

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.’s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals’ (and its subsidiaries’) properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured “reserves” as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

