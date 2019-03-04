Havilah Provides an Exploration Update for its Rice Lake Project and Announces Debt Settlement

TORONTO, March 4, 2019 - Havilah Mining Corporation ("Havilah" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMC) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its properties in the Rice Lake greenstone belt of southeastern Manitoba. Havilah continues to make significant progress towards the 2019 field season in a number of key areas.

The Company recently completed ground-staking of 11,150 hectares, thus increasing its total land position in the belt to more than 53,000 hectares. This strategic acquisition provides the Company with a dominant and continuous land position along and adjacent to the crustal-scale Wanipigow Fault, over a total strike length of 80 kilometres. Major gold occurrences in the Rice Lake belt, including the True North mine at Bissett, Manitoba, which has produced approximately 2 million ounces of gold, are associated with structures that splay off this regional 'break'. The newly acquired ground provides an unprecedented opportunity to explore this fault system at a district scale.

Concurrently, the Company has contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. to compile, level and merge high-resolution aeromagnetic datasets acquired by previous operators. This data will facilitate geological mapping and compilation of the district at scales suitable for the definition of project-scale targets.

As part of this initiative, the Company has also entered into a contract with Geotech Ltd. to acquire new high-resolution aeromagnetic data over two key, historically underexplored areas totalling roughly 21,500 hectares at the lateral extents of the Rice Lake belt. This helicopter-borne survey will consist of 4,733 line-kilometres flown at a spacing of 50 metres, with a terrain clearance of 30 metres. The results will complete a seamless aeromagnetic dataset over the entire exposed length of the Wanipigow Fault in Manitoba, and thus facilitate geological mapping, structural analysis and target generation. Data acquisition is expected to be completed early in the second quarter 2019.

Havilah exploration personnel are currently compiling and digitizing historical data in advance of a summer 2019 field exploration program planned to include prospecting, bedrock mapping and surficial geochemistry in areas of structural complexity identified through the use of high-resolution LiDAR imagery and historical mapping.

Dr. Scott Anderson, Vice President, Exploration, commented, "We are extremely excited about this opportunity to systematically explore the Rice Lake greenstone belt at a district scale, using state-of-the-art exploration methodologies and a scientifically rigorous understanding of the local to regional controls on gold mineralization. Our ongoing consolidation of the land position in this historically fragmented district allows Havilah to explore at a scale and scope unavailable to previous operators. We are currently building our exploration team and putting in place the foundational blocks for a successful exploration campaign".

Debt Settlement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has negotiated the settlement of $30,000 related to historical accounts payable for a third-party consultant to Bison Gold Resources Inc. (a subsidiary of the Company) in consideration for the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.30 per common share. The debt settlement is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the debt settlement.

Qualified Person Statement

Dr. Scott Anderson, Ph.D., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Dr. Scott Anderson is also a Competent Person (as defined in the JORC Code, 2012 edition) who is a practicing member of Engineers Geoscientists Manitoba (being a 'Recognised Professional Organisation' for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules). Dr. Scott Anderson is employed on a full-time basis as Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

About the Rice Lake greenstone belt

The Rice Lake greenstone belt is situated at the western extent of the Uchi Subprovince of the Archean Superior Province, approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba and 110 kilometres west of Red Lake, Ontario. It represents the Manitoba extension of the Red Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts in Ontario, which have collectedly produced in excess of 30 million ounces of gold. Like the Red Lake belt, the Rice Lake belt records more than 300 million years of magmatism, sedimentation and orogenic activity along the south margin of the North Caribou Terrane – the ancient nucleus of the western Superior Province. Additionally, the Rice Lake belt is bounded by crustal-scale faults and contains fault-controlled basins of 'Temiskaming-like' fluvial-alluvial clastic rocks, which are important empirical guides to areas of high potential for orogenic gold deposits of the type found elsewhere in the Superior Province, most notably in the Timmins camp (Abitibi greenstone belt) in Ontario.

About Havilah Mining Corporation

Havilah is a junior gold producer and explorer that owns the True North mine and mill complex, and is currently reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. In addition to operating True North in Bissett, Manitoba, Havilah holds approximately 53,000 hectares of highly prospective land within and adjacent to the Rice Lake greenstone belt. Havilah believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on its True North facility. The Company also owns the Tully project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

Havilah's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875). Havilah looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

