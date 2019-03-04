Largo Resources to Release Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 26, 2019

Shareholder Conference Call with Mark Smith, CEO and Ernest Cleave, CFO will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

TORONTO, March 4, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after the close of market trading. The Company will also host a conference call on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Details on the conference call are listed below:

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT



Dial-in Number: Local / International: +1 (416) 764-8688

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0546

Brazil Toll Free: 08007621359 Conference ID: 20542048 Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 542048#



About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

