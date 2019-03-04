Largo Resources to Release Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 26, 2019

Shareholder Conference Call with Mark Smith, CEO and Ernest Cleave, CFO will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 27, 2019
TORONTO, March 4, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after the close of market trading. The Company will also host a conference call on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Details on the conference call are listed below:
Date:
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. EDT
Dial-in Number:
Local / International: +1 (416) 764-8688
North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0546
Brazil Toll Free: 08007621359
Conference ID:
20542048
Replay Number:
Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677
North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0541
Replay Passcode: 542048#
Website:
To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Largo Resources website at: www.largoresources.com/investors
About Largo Resources
Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
