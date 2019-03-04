OTC Markets Group Welcomes Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CEM OTCQX: CNSNF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Constantine upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Constantine begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNSNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to Constantine on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides innovative companies with a transparent, cost-effective public market to build visibility and engage its U.S. shareholder base. We look forward to supporting Constantine and the company's shareholders."

"Moving to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market represents another growth milestone for Constantine Metals," commented Constantine President & CEO Garfield MacVeigh. "At this stage of the company's evolution, Constantine is following a marketing strategy that puts additional emphasis on bringing US investors into the stock. Based on the advice of those potential investors, we believe this move to OTCQX will facilitate their participation in our continued growth and increasing value."

Berns and Berns acted as the company's OTCQX Sponsor.

About Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by a proven technical team with a focus on premier North American mining environments. In addition to the Company's flagship copper-zinc-silver-gold Palmer Joint Venture Project in Alaska, Constantine also controls a portfolio of high quality, 100% owned, gold projects in the Timmins camp, Ontario including the large, well-located Golden Mile Property and the Munro Croesus Gold Property, which is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade past production. Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

