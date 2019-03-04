PROJECT 81 Exploration Update, JV Partner Announces a Significant Nickel, Cobalt, PGE Discovery

CRAWFORD NICKEL PROJECT - 2018 DIAMOND DRILLING RESULTS DDH ID Hole dip Hole azimuth From (m) To (m) Core Length Ni (%) Co (ppm) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Au (g/t) SUMMARY OF INTERVALS PASSING 0.25% Ni CUTOFF CR18-01 -60? 035? 234.00 525.00 291.00 0.293 118 0.011 0.020 0.002 includes -60? 035? 238.50 393.00 154.50 0.320 120 0.012 0.029 0.001 includes -60? 035? 238.50 283.50 45.00 0.384 144 0.019 0.061 0.001 CR18-03 -50? 035? 475.50 606.00 eoh 130.50 0.299 140 0.028 0.055 0.006 includes -50? 035? 492.00 547.50 55.50 0.324 139 0.028 0.096 0.005 includes -50? 035? 492.00 516.00 24.00 0.333 140 0.060 0.201 0.011 CR18-04 -50? 035? 205.50 402.00 eoh 196.50 0.332 135 0.010 0.027 0.002 includes -50? 035? 208.50 285.00 76.50 0.358 156 0.017 0.041 0.001 includes -50? 035? 208.50 220.50 12.00 0.532 220 0.030 0.070 0.001 SUMMARY OF INTERVALS PASSING 0.20% Ni CUTOFF CR18-01 -60? 035? 36.00 eoc 594.00 eoh 558.00 0.261 127 0.010 0.016 0.002 CR18-02 -50? 035? 24.00 eoc 175.50 151.50 0.224 126 0.005 0.005 0.001 CR18-02 -50? 035? 175.50 216.00 eoh 40.50 Dunite less than 0.20% Ni CR18-03 -50? 035? 51.00 eoc 288.00 237.00 Mafic volcanic and marginal zone CR18-03 -50? 035? 288.00 606.00 eoh 318.00 0.248 126 0.019 0.028 0.003 CR18-04 -50? 035? 42.00 eoc 72.40 30.40 Mafic volcanic CR18-04 -50? 035? 72.40 193.50 121.10 Dunite less than 0.20% Ni CR18-04 -50? 035? 193.50 402.00 eoh 208.50 0.324 135 0.018 0.028 0.003 SELECTED INTERVALS WITH ELEVATED PGEs CR18-03 -50? 035? 492.00 493.50 1.5 0.285 140 0.219 0.567 0.004 CR18-03 -50? 035? 507.00 511.50 4.50 0.339 140 0.059 0.498 0.048 CR18-04 -50? 035? 165.00 166.50 1.50 0.182 120 0.069 0.570 0.006 Dumont Deposit average grade for comparison 0.27 107 0.009 0.020 n/a Note: eoc = End of Casing; eoh = End of Hole

1Note: the lengths reported are core lengths and not true widths. The Company has insufficient information to determine the attitude, either of the ultramafic body or of mineralized zones within it. True widths will be less than the core lengths by unknown factors.

The 2018 drilling program by Spruce Ridge and its Joint Venture partner, a group of private investors, was focussed on the Crawford Ultramafic Complex, a 3.5-kilometre long body of peridotite, dunite and their serpentinized equivalents. The target was defined by a helicopter-borne magnetic and electromagnetic survey and an airborne gravity survey, both conducted over of the entire project area of 100 sq. km. An Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) review of data, provided by Albert Mining Inc. (TSX-V AIIM), also identified the area as being prospective for nickel.



Vance White, President and CEO of Noble is quoted as saying " we are very pleased with the results that Spruce has returned and in particular the core lengths containing consistent mineralization on this massive anomaly located with easy access from Highway 655. We look very much forward to Spruce continuing their program as we continue to bring in additional Option and JV Partners to our extensive 79,000 ha land holdings".

Randy S C Singh PGeo (ON), PEng (ON), VP Exploration & Project Development of Noble and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 79,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins - Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

