Scorpio Gold Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, March 04, 2019 - Scorpio Gold Corp. (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGN) reports the re-election of Peter J. Hawley, Brian Lock, Luc Pelchat and Peter Brieger and the election of Peter Tegart as directors of the Company at Scorpio Gold’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on February 27, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders also approved the renewal of the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan, the re‑appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and the consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on a 2:1 basis, all as set out in the Company’s information circular dated January 30, 2019.



Scorpio Gold holds a 70% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada with joint venture partner Elevon, LLC (30%). Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. Mining at Mineral Ridge was suspended in November 2017; however, the Company continues to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing recoveries from the leach pads. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.

