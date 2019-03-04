Columbus Announces Rock Lefrançois as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, March 04, 2019 - Columbus Gold Corp. (CGT: TSX, CBGDF: OTCQX) (“Columbus”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Rock Lefrançois has been promoted from President & COO to President & CEO of Columbus, effective March 1st, 2019.

Mr. Lefrançois has acted as COO of Columbus since January 2013, and as President & COO since January 2018. During his tenure, he successfully directed Columbus’ Montagne d’Or project through exploration, definition drilling, resource expansion, and feasibility, and he has been vital in managing the Montagne d’Or joint-venture between Columbus and its partner Nordgold.

Under Mr. Lefrançois’ stewardship, Columbus is increasing its presence in French Guiana with the objective of assembling a portfolio of high-quality gold exploration projects, in what is considered a very prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield. Columbus’ initial acquisition includes the Maripa project, which was optioned in July 2018 from IAMGOLD. A number of other acquisition opportunities are presently under negotiation.

"We are very pleased that Rock has assumed the role of CEO" stated Robert Giustra, Chair of the Board of Columbus Gold. "His extensive experience and reputation in French Guiana will be of tremendous benefit, and his proven track record of delivering on any objective he takes on, will be invaluable as we advance Columbus Gold’s corporate strategy."

Mr. Lefrançois is a professional geologist with 30 years of experience in the mining industry, particularly evaluation, exploration and development of various types of precious and base metal deposits throughout North, Central and South America. During his fifteen-years with mid-tier mining companies, namely in the position of Senior Geologist with Cambior and Aur Resources, he was responsible for the implementation of project generative and advanced acquisition programs, and the management of exploration and extensive resource/reserve definition drilling programs and economic assessments.

Prior to joining Columbus in 2013, Mr. Lefrançois held senior officer and director positions with several publicly traded Canadian junior exploration companies. During his seven-year tenure as Vice-President, and then President & COO of NioGold Mining Corp., he was a key contributor to consolidating a large land package within the heart of Canada's most prolific gold mining camp, defining a +2 million-ounce gold resources, and ultimately negotiating strategic partnerships with mid‑tier producers that concluded in 2016 with a successful takeover by Osisko Mining Inc. (formerly Oban).

ABOUT COLUMBUS GOLD

Columbus is French Guiana’s leading gold exploration and development company. Columbus holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or gold deposit. A feasibility study for Montagne d'Or was filed in May 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway. Columbus is also earning into the Maripa gold exploration project where past drilling has returned excellent near surface results, including 36 meters of 4.3 g/t gold.

