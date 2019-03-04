Electric Metals to Conduct Metallurgical Testing to Determine Amenability to HPAL Processing

VANCOUVER British Columbia, March 04, 2019 - European Electric Metals (EVX: TSXV, EVXXF:OTC) (“EVX”, “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with metallurgical testing of mineralized material from the Skroska Cobalt-Nickel laterite mine located in Albania.

Tests will be conducted by SGS Canada at their facilities in Lakefield, Ontario, Canada and will utilize existing assay reject samples from EVX’s recent sampling program. The initial testing will focus on establishing the amenability of the Skroska material to High Pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL), a commercially proven process for recovery of cobalt and nickel from nickel laterite.

Additional to the metallurgical testing to be conducted by SGS Canada, the Company has been in discussions with a HPAL facilities and will be conducting additional testing at this company’s R&D facility. As part of this testing to determine amenability to HPAL process, the Company will collect materials from several underground locations previously sampled by the Company (see assay results from the Company’s underground sampling program, in News Release “European Electric Metals Samples High-Grade Cobalt and Nickel in Underground Sampling at Skroska” dated January 28, 2019).

About SGS Canada

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world. Around the world, SGS offers a wide range of integrated services for the hard rock, energy minerals and fertilizer sectors including sustainable geochemical analysis, resource calculation, mineralogy, metallurgical testing and consulting, engineering services, advanced systems, water treatment and trade services. For further information regarding these and other SGS services, please visit www.sgs.com/metallurgy.

EVX Chief Executive Officer and Director, Fred Tejada, stated, “In the past, Skroska operated as a nickel mine with no value derived from the cobalt. Our underground sampling and assaying at the mine have confirmed our belief that elevated levels of cobalt exist. Based on the success of the underground sampling program to date, we are now moving forward with the next step which is to determine how to best unlock the potential value of the cobalt alongside the nickel.”

Jose Mario Castelo Branco, EuroGeol, a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and Chief Geologist of the Company, is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About European Electric Metals Inc.

European Electric Metals Inc. is a Canadian listed public mineral exploration and development Company, with a focus on electrification themed projects in Europe. A major shareholder of EVX is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The goal of EVX is to become a major source of battery metals such as copper, nickel and cobalt, and the Company seeks to do so within safe, stable and logistically attractive European jurisdictions. The Company's projects are ideally located with excellent road, port and grid power availability, and near European countries that are poised to experience dramatic growth in the electric-vehicle-manufacturing industry. There is a strong battery-manufacturing industry within Europe with many more projects in the pipeline.

Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains “forward-looking” statements and information relating to the Company and Skroska are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, community relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

