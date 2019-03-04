ROUYN-NORANDA, March 04, 2019 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (“Radisson” or the “Company") announces that following the completion of the 2018 drilling program, of which assays are pending for 3,850 metres (“m”), the company completed a litho-structural modeling and reviewed the current geological model for the O’Brien property. The O’Brien gold project is composed of two contiguous properties representing 4.5 km of strike in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. (See figure 1 and figure 2)



O’Brien gold project litho-structural modeling presentation

A summary of Ore zones network interpretation and the revised litho-structural model is now available on the company’s website an can be viewed by clicking the link below:

See new 3D litho-structural model presentation

Radisson’s management is participating in the PDAC convention and invites you to visit Booth #2908 in the Investors Exchange in the Metro Toronto Convention Center to learn more about the reinterpretation underway at the O’Brien gold project.

New interpretation highlights:

The new structural interpretation is based on current and historic drill holes and highlights a strong compatibility with the historic data and geometry of the Old O’Brien mine, where 90% of gold production came from the crossing of a conjugated veins system (Sauvé et Trudel, 1990).



Three preferential mineralized orientations are observed; EAST-NORTH-EAST (“ENE”), EAST-SOUTH-EAST (“ESE”) and EAST-WEST (“EW”).



ENE mineralized corridors appear to be spatially associated with the interpreted ENE faults



Steep eastward plunging gold enrichment vectors (“ore shoots”) are identified on F, 36E and Vintage zones. These vectors occur at the intersection of the conjugated ENE and ESE quartz veins and locally, along the axes of asymmetrically folded quartz veins.



The structural interpretation significantly increases our comprehension of the O’Brien gold project. This will allow Radisson to generate high potential drill targets.



In current resources area, the vertical extension of the known ore shoots was defined by drilling to a depth of 550 metres. In comparison, the Old O’Brien mine production reached a depth of 1,100 metres and remains untested below.

Qualified Person

Richard Nieminen, P. Geo, Exploration manager, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



