Black Tusk appoints Alex Klenman as a Director

Vancouver, March 4, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is pleased to announce Alex Klenman is joining the Board of Directors.
Mr. Klenman draws on over 30 years of business development, finance, marketing, media and corporate communications experience in both the private and public sectors. He is co-founder of Nexus Gold Corp. (TSX.V: NXS), served as Chairman for three years before being named President and CEO in May of 2018. Currently he is also President & CEO of Azincourt Energy (TSX.V: AAZ), a member of the board of Urban Select Capital (TSX.V: CH) and Ross River Minerals (TSX.V: RRM.H). Prior to 2012, Mr. Klenman also served as a communications consultant for several TSX Venture listed resource companies, including Roxgold Inc., Integra Gold, Forum Uranium, Midnight Sun Mining, and others. In addition, Mr. Klenman also spent ten years in broadcasting, which included notable board positions with CKVU Television in Vancouver and Canwest Pacific Television.
''We are extremely excited to welcome Mr. Klenman to the Black Tusk Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge and background in the resource sector as well as the capital markets will further strengthen our team.'' said Richard Penn, CEO of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn, CEO
778-384-8923
