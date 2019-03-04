Gratomic Submits Mining License Application

TSX-V: GRAT

TORONTO, March 4, 2019 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (CB81–FRANKFURT) a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company announces that it has submitted a full mining license application to the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The company has submitted its application for Mining License 215 (M L215). The License area falls within the proximity of the Aukam Processing Plant and the Graphite bearing shear zone for a total of 5002 hectares (5002 ha). The mining license was the last step required for the company to go into full production. The license submission is timed strategically with the construction of Gratomic's onsite processing plant located at the Aukam Graphite Mine in Namibia and in conjunction with the recently announced long-term Graphene supply agreement with Vittoria Tires and Gratomic's partner Perpetuus Advanced Materials.

Gratomic's CO-CEO Arno Brand stated, "This marks a significant milestone in the company's path to commercializing its Aukam Graphite mine, through this submission of our mining license we are now able to start producing graphite from our Aukam Graphite mine at full capacity."

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

