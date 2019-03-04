Mirasol Reports on Nico Drilling Results

VANCOUVER, March 4, 2019 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ, OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") reported that it has completed the self-funded drill program on the Nico property in Santa Cruz, Argentina, as was described in the news release dated November 20, 2018. The majority of the assay results have been received and are generally low grade. The drill program included 27 holes for a total of 1,610m, including 17 reverse circulation holes (907m) and 10 diamond drill holes (703m). Assay results have been received for 22 drill holes with results pending for the remaining 5 diamond drill holes.

A further detailed news release will be issued following receipt of the balance of the assays and the results have been fully interpreted. No further drilling at Nico is contemplated at this time.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via a hybrid joint venture and self-funded drilling business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

