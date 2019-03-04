Zephyr Appoints Dr. Paul Spry as Technical Advisor

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ZFR OTC: ZPHYF

HALIFAX, March 4, 2019 - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. ("Zephyr" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZFR) (OTC: ZPHYF), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Paul Spry as technical advisor to the Company.

Dr. Spry is professor of economic geology in the Department of Geological and Atmospheric Sciences, Iowa State University. He earned his B.Sc. and M.Sc degrees from the University of Adelaide, South Australia, and his doctorate at the University of Toronto in 1984.

Dr. Spry has coauthored more than 110 refereed papers in international journals and three books. He is an internationally recognized expert on the genesis of ore deposits and in particular Broken Hill-type Pb-Zn-Ag deposits. His work on the geology and geochemistry of the Broken Hill orebody, Australia, and similar metamorphosed ore deposits around the world is particularly relevant to Zephyr's Dawson-Green Mountain project in Colorado.

Dr. Spry conducted research on the Green Mountain project in 2001 and noted many geological similarities between Green Mountain and Broken Hill. In particular, the host rocks to base metal mineralization at Green Mountain, a garnet-sillimanite gneiss is strikingly similar to the garnet-sillimanite gneiss at Broken Hill, where it is known as "Potosi Gneiss". Potosi Gneiss is a key feature associated with Broken Hill-type deposits and is uncommon outside of Australia. This rock as well as zinc spinel (gahnite)-bearing rocks, which are characteristic of Broken Hill-type deposits, is relatively common in the Green Mountain-Dawson deposits. The Dawson-Green Mountain corridor is characterized by a significant number of additional geological features that it holds in common with Broken Hill. These many striking similarities point to the high prospectivity of Green Mountain for this type and size of lead-zinc-silver deposit.



"Paul is a preeminent geologist recognized world wide for his expertise on Broken Hill type mineralization, and we are pleased to have attracted an expert of his stature as our technical advisor," commented Loren Komperdo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zephyr. "We look forward to receiving his advice and guidance as we advance the exploration programs at our Dawson-Green Mountain Project."

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. continues to advance its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain Project in Colorado, USA. After expanding its land package to 1129 hectares (2,790 acres) the company plans to explore the entire 12.2 kilometer (7.5 mile) mineralized trend using the Broken Hill Type Deposit as an exploration model.

