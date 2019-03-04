Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. and BeMetals Complete Tranche 1 of the BeMetals Option Agreement

BOISE, ID and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. (OTCQB: THMG; TSX-V: THM), (the "Company" or "THMG") is pleased to announce that in connection with the execution of the previously announced BeMetals Option Agreement ("Agreement") on the Company's South Mountain Project, shareholders of the Company holding approximately 53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company have executed voting support agreements in favor of BeMetals Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, BeMetals USA Corp. (the "Voting Support Agreements"). Under the terms of the Voting Support Agreements, these shareholders have agreed to vote in favor and consent to the approval of the transactions set forth in the Agreement. These shareholders include directors, executive officers and principal shareholders of the Company.

In accordance with the Agreement, BeMetals has completed the Tranche 1 cash payment of US$100,000 to Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Thunder Mountain Resources Inc., as required within one business day of delivery of voting support agreements from shareholders of THMG holding more than 50% of THMG's outstanding shares.

The Company will provide additional information to shareholders of the Company regarding the BeMetals Option Agreement in either a Schedule 14A proxy circular or a Schedule 14C information statement to be prepared in connection with obtaining the required shareholder approval to the BeMetals Option Agreement. There is no assurance that all the stages contemplated under the BeMetals Option Agreement will be completed.

Regarding Thunder Mountain Gold Inc.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., a junior exploration company founded in 1935, owns interests in base and precious metals projects in the western U.S. The Company’s principal asset is The South Mountain Mine, an historic former producer of zinc, silver, gold, lead, and copper, located on private land in Owyhee County Idaho. The Company has just entered into an option agreement with BeMetals Corp. (www.Bemetalscorp.com) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company also owns 100% of the Trout Creek Project – a grass roots gold target in the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend of central Nevada. For more information on Thunder Mountain, please visit the Company's website at www.Thundermountaingold.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the completion of the transactions contemplated under the BeMetals Option Agreement. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future, including the assumption that the transactions contemplated under the BeMetals Option Agreement will be completed. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the determination of BeMetals to complete all required option payments under the BeMetals Option Agreement, the receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of all required conditions precedent. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

