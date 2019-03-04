ANDRITZ Wins #DisruptMining 2019

Training artificial intelligence to disrupt mineral processing

VANCOUVER, March 4, 2019 - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) ("Goldcorp") is pleased to announce ANDRITZ as the winner of #DisruptMining 2019, the innovation accelerator, offering entrepreneurs a platform to bring disruptive and exponential technologies to the sector. ANDRITZ impressed the judges and earned the opportunity to negotiate a contract or investment of up to $1 million* with Goldcorp.

"We thank Goldcorp and KPMG for their tremendous leadership driving innovation and digitalization forward in mining. We are excited to be part of Goldcorp's success to bring autonomous plant operation to mineral processing and we look forward to getting to work," said Sohail Nazari, Business Development Manager and Arthur Gooch, Director of Innovation.

"Congratulations to our #DisruptMining winner ANDRITZ and to all our finalists and semi-finalists. Innovation doesn't stop or start with one idea, one technology, or one company. For the mining industry to reach the demands and potential of the 21st century, every company must step up and innovate. We must all be safer, more efficient, and responsible and we'll get results faster through collaboration and the kind of break-through thinking the #DisruptMining platform is meant to uncover for our industry," said David Garofalo, President and CEO, Goldcorp.

"Congratulations to ANDRITZ for winning #DisruptMining. Thank you to all the finalists and semi-finalists for driving innovation forward and challenging all of us to realize the immense opportunity exponential technology represents for the natural resources sector. At KPMG we are proud to support dynamic, innovative companies and we're increasing our investment in helping our clients with digital transformation." said Armughan Ahmad, President & Managing Partner, Digital Solutions.

ANDRITZ, a leading supplier of machines and automation solutions worldwide, developed a unique and continuous way of training artificial intelligence to operate a mineral processing facility using ANDRITZ's digital twin. The AI is trained to respond to a variety of situations, making it capable of adapting to changing inputs and improving recovery time. The trained AI's ability to quickly process information and recommend data-driven solutions will allow for the improvement of the operation, such as start-up and shutdown, and assist operators to achieve plant-wide optimization.

Deciding the fate of the three finalists was a panel of industry judges:

Ian Telfer, Chair of Goldcorp and acclaimed mining industry titan

Katie Valentine, Partner at KPMG Australia and Global Head of Mining Consulting

Sue Paish, CEO of Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster

Jacob Yeung, University of British Columbia student and #DisruptMining UBC Captain, and

Wal van Lierop, President & CEO, Chrysalix Venture Capital.

CEO David Garofalo announced that net proceeds of $200,000 from the #DisruptMining live finale will be granted toward mining, innovation and technology scholarships to the University of British Columbia. In addition to the scholarships, Goldcorp and KPMG announced a $50,000 donation to Hope Air, a national charity arranging free transportation to medical appointments for Canadians living in remote communities that would otherwise be challenged to receive specialized medical care.

About #DisruptMining

#DisruptMining, a mining innovation accelerator, offers entrepreneurs a platform to bring disruptive and exponential technologies to the sector, whether it's unlocking exploration opportunities; finding operational and production efficiencies; reducing the environmental footprint and delivering on sustainability commitments; or developing alternative ways to finance mines and capital projects. Approximately 90 submissions were received for #DisruptMining 2019. On March 3, 2019, during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, semi-finalists had the opportunity to showcase their ideas at the innovation expo, the largest innovation-focused networking event at PDAC. Three #DisruptMining finalists pitched their competing ideas at the live "shark-tank" style gala, co-hosted by Goldcorp and KPMG.

www.disruptmining.com

About Goldcorp www.goldcorp.com

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

