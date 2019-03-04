American Creek Announces Extension of Warrants

Cardston, March 4, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 28,700,000 outstanding share purchase warrants by one year. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at prices ranging from $0.08 - $0.10 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The exercise prices will remain unchanged with these proposed extensions. The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to private placements completed between April 22, 2015 and June 1, 2017. The new expiration dates for the Warrants will be: March 7, 2020 (with respect to 5,000,000 Warrants originally issued on March 8, 2016); March 17, 2020, subject to acceleration provisions (with respect to 2,000,000 Warrants originally issued on March 17, 2016); April 12, 2020 (with respect to 1,200,000 Warrants originally issued on November 12, 2015); April 22, 2020 (with respect to 8,000,000 of the Warrants originally issued on April 22 and May 15, 2015); and June 1, 2020, subject to acceleration provisions (with respect to 12,500,000 Warrants originally issued on June 1, 2017).

Insiders hold 655,005 of the Warrants having a proposed new expiry date of April 22, 2020.

All of the above proposed Warrant exercise term extensions are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

The Company holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle": the Electrum Project Joint Venture and the Treaty Creek project with Tudor (Walter Storm), as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Company also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Company is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

