Kenadyr Mining Announces Amendments to Stock Options

22:55 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, March 04, 2019 - Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (TSX-V: KEN; OTC-MKTS: KNDYF; FRA: KM0) (the “Corporation” or “Kenadyr”) is pleased to announce that the Corporation has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to amend the exercise price to $0.10 for an aggregate of 2,980,000 incentive stock options originally granted on April 27, 2017 for a period of 5 years to various employees and consultants of the Corporation, also subject to 20% vesting on the date of grant and 20% vesting each 6 months thereafter over a 5 year period from the date of original grant.

About Kenadyr

Kenadyr is currently listed on the Exchange and its primary business is mineral exploration in the Kyrgyz Republic, specifically gold exploration in Borubai. Kenadyr holds all issued and outstanding securities in PIC Ala-Too, a Kyrgyz Republic company registered in Bishkek, which is the 100% legal and beneficial holder of an exploration license related to Kenadyr’s Borubai Project.

On behalf of Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp.

“Kevin Ma”

Kevin Ma
Chief Financial Officer

For more information, visit www.kenadyr.com or contact Kevin Ma, CFO at info@kenadyr.com or (604) 687-7130.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.



Mineninfo

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.kenadyr.com


Minenprofile
