Intermin Resources Limited: Half-Year Report

Perth, Australia - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) provides the Company's Half-Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.The principal continuing activities of Intermin Resources Ltd. ('the Company') and its controlled entity ('the Group') during the period consisted of:- Final completion of mining, processing, rehabilitation and mine closure at the Teal Gold Mine;- mine development studies for Goongarrie Lady, Anthill, Jacques Find; and- extensive exploration carried out at the Company's other gold prospects within Western Australia.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2404Z4GD





Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Intermin Resources Ltd. Jon Price, MD T: +61-8-9386-9534 E: jon.price@intermin.com.au WWW: www.intermin.com.au