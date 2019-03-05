VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: Black Dragon Gold: Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Salave Underground

Sydney, Australia - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, listen as we speak with Paul Cronin, the CEO and Managing Director of Black Dragon Gold (ASX:BDG) about the company's recent positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Salave Underground Project located in Asturias in Northern Spain.To view the Video Audio, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/96483/BDG





About Black Dragon Gold Corp.:



Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) owns 100% of the Salave gold project in the Asturias region of Spain, through its wholly owned subsidiary EMC. Salave is a technically robust project situated in a highly prospective region and is recognised as one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Europe.



The Salave project has Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 11.33 Mt grading 4.19 g/t Au containing 1,556 koz of Au at a 2.0 g/t Au cut-off grade.





