VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: Black Dragon Gold: Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Salave Underground

04:31 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, listen as we speak with Paul Cronin, the CEO and Managing Director of Black Dragon Gold (ASX:BDG) about the company's recent positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Salave Underground Project located in Asturias in Northern Spain.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/96483/BDG



About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About Black Dragon Gold Corp.:

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) owns 100% of the Salave gold project in the Asturias region of Spain, through its wholly owned subsidiary EMC. Salave is a technically robust project situated in a highly prospective region and is recognised as one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Europe.

The Salave project has Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 11.33 Mt grading 4.19 g/t Au containing 1,556 koz of Au at a 2.0 g/t Au cut-off grade.



Source:

The Ellis Martin Report
Black Dragon Gold Corp.



Contact:

The Ellis Martin Report T: +1-310-430-1388 E: martinreports@gmail.com WWW: www.ellismartinreport.com Black Dragon Gold Corp. T: +44-20-79934077 F: +44-20-71128814 E: info@blackdragongold.com WWW: www.blackdragongold.com


