Continental Gold Announces High-Grade Gold Channel Sampling Results from Stope Development Drifts at Buriticá including 16.95 g/t gold along 78 Metres of Strike

TORONTO, March 5, 2019 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade assay results from 12 stope development drifts as part of the underground construction at its 100%-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia. Development of the Buriticá project remains on schedule with first gold pour anticipated in H1 2020. Supporting information for results discussed in this release can be found in Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 and all sampling widths reported herein are at true horizontal metres.

"It is a very exciting time for Continental Gold as we are now drifting along high-grade mineralization in both the Yaraguá and Veta Sur systems that we plan to mine by longitudinal long-hole stoping beginning in 2020," stated Ari Sussman, CEO. "With underground development remaining well ahead of schedule, we are confident that extra time available for pre-production stope preparation will provide the Company with a buffer of excess material to feed the plant on planned start-up of commercial production next year."

Assay results have been received for 10 stope development drifts in the Yaraguá system totalling 350 metres of lateral strike. Stopes will be designed to measure between 25 and 45 metres in length using an 18-metre sublevel spacing. Stope areas 1 through 4 are located along the access of the same development drift located in the central part of the Yaraguá system at an elevation of 1,444 metres. Stope areas 1 and 2 are located on the western portion of the development drift, with cumulative assay results for both stope areas as follows:

2.23 metres @ 16.95 g/t gold and 20.42 g/t silver along 78 metres (stope areas 1 and 2).

Stope areas 3 and 4 are located along the eastern-half of the development drift, with cumulative assay results for both stope drifts as follows:

2.2 metres @ 5.95 g/t gold and 8.77 g/t silver along 78 metres (stope areas 3 and 4)

Stope area 7, which is the most recently excavated stope drift, is located in the south-central part of the Yaraguá system at the lower elevation of the Higabra Tunnel at 1,177 metres. Continuous high-grade results have been demonstrated in sampling along the stope drift, with results as follows:

2.22 metres @ 11.11 g/t gold and 46.17 g/t silver along 26 metres (stope area 7).

Stope areas 8-12 are located in the central-west portion of the Yaraguá system at an elevation of 1,482 metres, with drift development completed on three different gold domains. Channel sampling results on these drifts demonstrate excellent grade continuity, with high-grade results as follows:

3.91 metres @ 8.06 g/t gold and 32.83 g/t silver along 33 metres (stope area 8)

2.22 metres @ 24.75 g/t gold and 47.39 g/t silver along 34 metres (stope area 9)

4.17 metres @ 16.17 g/t gold and 23.69 g/t silver along 46 metres (stope area 10)

2.23 metres @ 15.81 g/t gold and 28.16 g/t silver along 55 metres (stope areas 11 and 12).

Stope areas 5 and 6 have been designed along the access of the same drift in the western portion of the Veta Sur system at an elevation of 1,593 metres. As with the other drifts, excellent grade continuity along significant strike length has been demonstrated, with cumulative results for both stope drifts as follows:

2.24 metres @ 11.64 g/t gold and 70.24 g/t silver along 79 metres (stope areas 5 and 6).

Additional stope drifts at various elevations are currently being developed for both the Yaraguá and Veta Sur systems; once channel sampling assay results are received and evaluated, they will be released in a timely manner.

For reference, the mineral reserve estimate for the Buriticá project as announced on February 24, 2016 is as follows:

RESERVE GRADES CONTAINED METAL Category Tonnes Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Proven 677,400 21.1 60.0 459,000 1,307,000 Probable 13,039,400 7.8 22.5 3,251,000 9,412,000 Total P&P 13,716,800 8.4 24.3 3,710,000 10,719,000 Notes: Based on cut-off grades of 3.8 g/t for Yaraguá and 4.0 g/t for Veta Sur, $950 per ounce gold price, and US$:COP exchange rate of 2,850. Rounding of some figures may lead to minor discrepancies in totals. Source: "Buriticá Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Antioquia, Colombia" dated March 29, 2016 with an effective date of February 24, 2016, led by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc.

Geological Description of the Buriticá Project

Continental's 100%-owned, 75,023-hectare project, Buriticá, contains several known areas of high-grade gold and silver mineralization, of base metal carbonate-style ("Stage I") variably overprinted by texturally and chemically distinctive high-grade ("Stage II") mineralization. The two most extensively explored of these areas (the Yaraguá and Veta Sur systems) are central to this land package. The Yaraguá system has been drill-outlined along 1,350 metres of strike and 1,800 vertical metres and partially sampled in underground developments. The Veta Sur system has been drill-outlined along 1,300+ metres of strike and 1,800 vertical metres and has been partially sampled in underground developments. Both systems are characterized by multiple, steeply-dipping veins and broader, more disseminated mineralization and both remain open at depth and along strike, at high grades.

Technical Information

Donald Gray, COO and a Qualified Person for the purpose of Canadian National Instrument 43?101 ("NI 43?101"), has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or approved, as applicable, the technical information contained in this release.

Channel samples are taken continuously along the walls of the underground cross-cut and across the face of the underground drift. Faces are nominally spaced every 3 metres along the drift, and face composites average six length-weighted channel samples. Widths are true horizontal metres at 0 g/t gold cut-off grade and no capping has been applied to sample composites. Partial results for stope areas 8-12 were announced on January 15, 2019. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

Rock samples have been prepared and analyzed at Continental Gold's Yaraguá mine laboratory at Buriticá, Colombia. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Although historic correlation between analytical results from the Company's internal laboratory and certified independent laboratories for gold and silver analysis have been within acceptable limits, the Company's internal laboratory is not independent or certified under Canadian National Instrument 43?101 guidelines ("NI 43?101") and, as such, results in this release should only be taken by the reader as indicative of future potential.

For information on the Buriticá project, please refer to the technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43?101, entitled "Buriticá Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Antioquia, Colombia" and dated March 29, 2016 with an effective date of February 24, 2016, led by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. Additional information on the Company's updated mineral resource estimate for the Buriticá project, with an effective date of January 26, 2019 and prepared by the Company under the guidance and supervision of Mr. Ivor W.O. Jones, M.Sc., FAusIMM, CPgeo, P.Geo (an independent Qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines), is available in the Company release dated January 30, 2019. The technical report and Company release are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.continentalgold.com.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold is the leading large-scale gold mining company in Colombia and is presently developing it's 100% owned Buriticá project in Antioquia. Buriticá is one of the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world and is being advanced utilizing best practices for mine construction, environmental care and community inclusion. Led by an international management team with a successful record of discovering, financing and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America, the Buriticá project is on schedule with first gold pour anticipated during the first half of 2020. Additional details on Continental Gold's suite of gold exploration properties are also available at www.continentalgold.com.

