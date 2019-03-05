Coro Mining Marimaca Exploration Update: Atahualpa Results Increase Marimaca Mineralized Zone Area by 44%

VANCOUVER, March 05, 2019 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) is pleased to announce an update for the Company’s Marimaca Project in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. A further batch of 19 RC holes for 5,650 metres has been completed at Atahualpa, bringing the total to 40 holes for 12,400 metres. The new drill results confirm the northward extension of copper oxide mineralization from that previously defined at Marimaca 1-23 and La Atómica, and importantly, indicating an above 1% CuT core zone located in the previously undrilled southern limit of Atahualpa extending partially to La Atómica and Marimaca 1-23.



Atahualpa RC holed locations



Marimaca Project Area





Highlights

Hole ATR-28

From 2 to 82 metres, 80 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.51% CuT.

Hole ATR-29

From 14 to 60 metres, 46 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.88% CuT.

Hole ATR-39 (extending to Marimaca 1-23 modelled area)

From 2 to 152 metres, 150 metres of copper oxide and lesser mixed mineralization averaging 1.18% CuT.

From 102 to 122 metres, 20 metres of oxide and mixed copper mineralization averaging 3.70% CuT.

Hole ATR-40

From 56 to 130 metres, 74 metres of copper oxide and mixed mineralization averaging 0.71% CuT.

Commenting on the results, Luis Tondo, CEO of Coro said: “The second batch of drill results at Atahualpa are our best yet from the Marimaca Phase II exploration program, exceeding our own expectations on many fronts. First, the results include the longest intersection published yet for Phase II, with 150 metres at 1.18% copper. Second, we can report our highest-grade Phase II intersection too, with 20 metres at 3.7% copper. And finally, most satisfying of all, we can report an estimated 44% increase in the area of the mineralised zone to an enlarged 1,200 metres northwest to southeast strike length and 600 metres northeast southwest width, and it still remains open to the north and south. The average depth of the oxidation zone is also believed to have increased from 100 to 130 metres.”

Further Information

The Phase II drilling completed thus far at La Atómica and Atahualpha in addition to the Phase I drilling that established the initial resource for the Marimaca 1-23 claim are detailed below in Figure 1.

Figure 1: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/013829ad-f803-4663-b74e-d53c3a004351

The majority of the second batch drill holes are located along northwest-southeast sections, 100 metres apart from the already released first batch drill holes, bearing 310° and 220° (drilled prior to the decision to change orientation to 270°). The copper intercepts show attractive thickness of mineralization related to feeders mapped at surface and underground workings and confirm the extension of the mineralization towards the northern portion of Atahualpa claim.



Holes ATR-39 and ATR-40 are located in the southern part and confirm the existence of a plus 1% CuT brochantite rich mineralized core, extending approximately 300 by 300 metres. This zone had been interpreted from the Marimaca 1-23 grid but was not adequately tested by drilling because access to the area was only gained following the acquisition of the property in late 2018. This zone is an important addition for the whole copper oxide blanket extending beyond limits of Marimaca 1-23 and into La Atómica and Atahualpa.

Two diamond drilling rigs will enter service during March 2019. The anticipated enlarged and integrated Marimaca resource estimate remains on track for completion in the third quarter of 2019. The preparation of access roads, drilling platforms and RC drilling at Tarso and Sorpresa are still in progress. The Marimaca Project area and exploration phases are detailed in the Figure 3 below.

Figure 2: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6d76b5f-a4a0-419c-b591-b365a6e32a5e

The drill intercepts and drill hole collar location data are detailed in Figures 3 and 4 below.



Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2-metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

Figure 3: Atahualpa Intersections Hole TD (m) From To m %CuT Type ATR-20 250 0 52 52 0.48 Oxide ATR-23 400 146 172 26 0.34 Oxide ATR-24 350 86 144 58 0.49 Oxide and 164 202 38 0.59 Oxide and 208 222 14 0.37 Mixed ATR-25 300 32 44 12 0.32 Oxide and 194 220 26 0.68 Oxide - Mixed and 270 288 18 0.47 Oxide - Mixed ATR-26 300 276 296 20 2.50 Oxide ATR-27 350 60 158 98 0.49 Oxide - Mixed including 142 154 12 2.02 Oxide - Mixed and 216 236 20 0.46 Oxide - Mixed ATR-28 350 2 82 80 0.51 Oxide including 2 36 34 0.68 Oxide and 332 344 12 0.36 Oxide ATR-29 250 14 60 46 0.88 Oxide ATR-30 350 92 106 14 0.40 Oxide and 156 172 16 0.40 Enriched-Primary and 272 314 42 0.57 Primary including 274 290 16 1.19 Primary ATR-31 250 22 62 40 0.47 Oxide ATR-32 250 10 40 30 0.28 Oxide ATR-33 250 88 110 22 0.30 Oxide and 136 176 40 0.68 Oxide - Mixed ATR-34 300 26 36 10 0.31 Oxide and 44 96 52 0.36 Oxide and 134 162 28 0.74 Oxide including 144 156 12 1.46 Oxide





Atahualpa intersections continued, ATR-35 300 70 90 20 0.40 Oxide and 120 150 30 0.43 Oxide and 234 254 20 0.65 Oxide - Mixed ATR-36 300 76 104 28 0.29 Oxide and 142 160 18 0.57 Enriched and 174 192 18 0.48 Oxide - Enriched and 202 220 18 0.36 Oxide - Enriched ATR-37 300 106 128 22 0.34 Oxide and 190 200 10 0.40 Oxide and 286 300 14 0.38 Primary ATR-38 300 64 80 16 0.66 Oxide - Mixed and 230 294 64 0.35 Oxide - Mixed including 262 296 34 0.45 Oxide - Mixed ATR-39 250 2 152 150 1.18 Oxide - Mixed and 102 122 20 3.70 Oxide - Mixed and 130 146 16 1.57 Enriched - Mixed ATR-40 250 56 204 148 0.48 Oxide - Mixed including 56 130 74 0.71 Oxide - Mixed





Figure 4: Atahualpa Drill Collars Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth ATR-20 374876.9 7435937.4 995.0 330 -60 250 ATR-23 375115.9 7435898.1 1127.8 310 -60 400 ATR-24 375045.1 7435955.8 1095.3 310 -60 350 ATR-25 375046.5 7435944.6 1095.2 220 -60 300 ATR-26 375079.7 7436211.9 1093.3 310 -60 300 ATR-27 374974.5 7436012.4 1063.3 310 -60 350 ATR-28 374877.9 7436071.9 1029.6 270 -60 350 ATR-29 374876.9 7436075.5 1029.3 310 -60 250 ATR-30 374976.2 7436003.8 1063.2 220 -60 350 ATR-31 374802.7 7436124.5 1023.2 220 -60 250 ATR-32 374796.6 7436128.7 1022.9 310 -60 250 ATR-33 374953.0 7436145.6 1070.8 310 -60 250 ATR-34 374952.5 7436142.3 1070.9 270 -60 300 ATR-35 375027.5 7436093.6 1110.0 310 -60 300 ATR-36 375027.5 7436093.6 1110.0 270 -60 300 ATR-37 375096.7 7436037.2 1144.1 310 -60 300 ATR-38 375155.8 7436131.2 1115.9 310 -60 300 ATR-39 374986.0 7435714.7 1053.8 270 -60 250 ATR-40 374925.7 7435759.3 1060.9 270 -60 250

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization of the Marimaca Phase I and II exploration program was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp., a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

