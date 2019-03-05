Inventus Mining Identifies Extensive Sudbury Breccia Belt and Exotic Mafic Dykes on Its Sudbury 2.0 Property

TORONTO, March 05, 2019 - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update about exploration activities on its 100% owned Sudbury 2.0 property (the “Property”) located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.



During the 2018 field season, Inventus discovered and mapped a contiguous belt of Sudbury breccia over a distance of 14 km with potential to extend it over 30 km. The breccia belt is located above the Temagami Magnetic Anomaly and further validates the Sudbury 2.0 exploration concept. Inventus plans to explore the breccia belt in greater detail and compare it to Sudbury’s South Range Breccia Belt that hosts the Frood-Stobie deposit.

Additionally, Inventus has also found two exotic mafic dykes on the Property. The mafic dykes have different lithological and geochemical characteristics to any known intrusive rocks in the regional area. The two mafic dykes are being studied in detail to determine their geological relationship to both the Temagami Magnetic Anomaly and Sudbury Igneous Complex (SIC).

With the identification of unexplored Sudbury-type geology found on surface, a stronger geological connection has now been made between the Temagami Magnetic Anomaly and the Sudbury Basin. These new findings suggest there is good exploration potential for magmatic Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd mineralization and associated hydrothermal Au-Cu-Co-Ni mineralization over a large area of the Property.

Sudbury Breccia Belt

Geological mapping during the 2018 field season lead to the discovery of a previously unrecognized 14 km belt of Sudbury breccia. The breccia belt, named the Laundry Lake Breccia Belt (LLBB), occurs above the western peak of the Temagami Magnetic Anomaly and along a regional gravity discontinuity, suggesting the breccia belt was emplaced along a major regional structure (see Figure 1 for the location of the breccia belt with total gravity and magnetic maps).

The LLBB was found to contain a variety of different rock types as inclusions, with at least two different exotic mafic rock types of an unknown origin. The variety of rock types differing from the surrounding geology suggests that the breccia clasts were transported significant distances. This is an uncommon occurrence in the region and demonstrates similarities with both the South Range Breccia Belt (SRBB) and footwall-type breccia that occur along the footwall of the Sudbury Igneous Complex (SIC). The SRBB hosts the Frood-Stobie deposit, the largest ore deposit in the Sudbury Basin and one of the largest single deposits in the world. It appears that the new LLBB is the only other breccia structure analogous to the SRBB occurring around the SIC. Inventus plans to use the SRBB and the Frood-Stobie deposit as a model to guide future exploration on the Property.

Mafic Dykes

Two exotic mafic dykes were also mapped on the Property during the 2018 field season (See Figure 1 for the location of the mafic dykes with total gravity and magnetic map backgrounds).

Tholeiite Diorite Dyke

This dyke was observed intruding the Huronian Supergroup sediments with a near vertical dip and was mapped in two sections for a combined length of 5.7 km. Initial analysis of the dyke revealed some lithological similarities to quartz diorite offset dykes that are found radiating from the Sudbury Igneous Complex (SIC), including anomalous platinum and palladium values. Both sections of the dyke share the same NE-SW strike and are likely connected for a total length exceeding 8 km. The southwest extent of the dyke could project back to the SIC, similar to other offset dykes found radiating from the Sudbury Structure. The north-eastern section of the dyke is spatially associated with known hydrothermal Au-Cu and Au-Co-Ni mineralization and the newly identified LLBB (see Figure 2).

Previous exploration of the hydrothermal mineralization by Flag Resources at the Wolf Lake and Cobalt Hill areas did not recognize the significance or possible genetic relationship between the mafic dyke, Sudbury breccia, and the SIC. An examination of Flag’s historic exploration data revealed the mafic dyke was intersected in multiple drill holes near the hydrothermal Cu-Au mineralization, and only one 10 m section of the mafic dyke appears to have ever been assayed, which returned 1.1 g/t gold over 9.3 m. It appears from the historic account that the mafic dyke was not analyzed for platinum or palladium.

Alkaline Diorite Dyke

This dyke was mapped over 1 km above the western peak of the Temagami Magnetic Anomaly where it has an intrusive contact with the Huronian Supergroup sediments (see Figure 2 for location). The dyke is moderately magnetic with a near vertical dip and has a NW-SE strike. The contact of the dyke with the LLBB was not observed, however, clasts of the dyke were found in the breccia (see Figure 3). The alkaline diorite dyke is older then the Huronian sediments but younger then the Sudbury Event and does not correlate with any intrusive magmatic events in the region. The possibility of this dyke being a distal segment of a larger magmatic body at depth, potentially responsible for the Temagami Magnetic Anomaly, is being evaluated.

Inventus believes that both the LLBB and exotic mafic dykes present excellent exploration targets. Inventus is planning its upcoming 2019 field season with emphasis on field observations and our newly acquired database of geophysical data, including detailed magnetic data produced by Falconbridge that was kindly provided by Glencore.

Click here for figures: http://inventusmining.com/s/Mar_5_Figs.pdf

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the advanced exploration stage Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 110,301,069 common shares outstanding (123,925,235 shares on a fully diluted basis).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the geological technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who have reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

