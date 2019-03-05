Grant T. Smith, CPA, CA, Joins Angkor Board

TORONTO, March 05, 2019 - Angkor Gold Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce that Grant T. Smith, CPA, CA, has joined the Board of Directors of Angkor effective immediately.



Mr. Smith's management background extends over 25 years with diverse operations and organizations, including York University and PriceWaterhouse Coopers. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 15 years of experience in the accounting field. Mr. Smith was one of the founders and the senior partner of Clearline CPA, from which he has now retired.

“We are very pleased to add Grant’s extensive experience and expertise to the Angkor team,” said CEO Stephen Burega. “Grant previously served as Angkor’s Chief Financial Officer, and is intimately familiar with our exploration and development projects. Grant’s extensive financial and audit experience brings additional strength to our board.”

Grant has served as the CFO or director for several public companies on the TSX Venture Exchange with operations in Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Mr. Smith also has extensive experience serving private companies in various industries as well as not-for-profit organizations. He is very active in his community, supporting both the arts and social services by serving on various Boards, including his role as the treasurer of The Lookout Housing Health Society and Honour House. Grant has recently founded Clarity-NPO.ca, a new organization to support financial excellence in not-for-profit enterprises. He holds a BFA (1984) from York University and received his designation as a CA in 2005.

The Company would also like to announce the grant of an additional 1,100,000 incentive stock options to Directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The option grants are issued pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.17. The above options are for a five year term from the date of the grant and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

Angkor Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.