Melkior - VMS Trend Established on Maseres

Timmins, March 5, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce several prospective VMS sequences have been established on the Maseres Project. Maximum defined length of these parallel VMS sequences is 1.5 km. At present assay results are only available for the first five drill holes. Results from the most westerly of three parallel IP target zones (MS-19-4) has returned significant assay values (at less than 50 m depth) including 19.1 ppm Ag; 760 ppm Cu; 6,850 Pb; 17,400 ppm Zn. Follow-up drilling has already been completed to establish a base metal vector, assays are pending.

The maiden drill program on the Maseres Project has completed 4000 of 5000 meters drilling within sixteen drill holes. The drill program has already achieved the following objectives:

--Conclusively established the extension of the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt

--Identified VMS stratigraphy on the Maseres Project within the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt

--Identified the origin for the highly anomalous EM chargeability trend delineated initially by the VTEM survey and subsequently by the ground IP survey

--Identified the origin for the highly anomalous EM low resistivity trend delineated initially by the VTEM survey and subsequently by the ground IP survey round IP

--Established a geological bedrock source for the highly anomalous soil survey results over the area drilled.

--Confirmed the utility of using soil chemistry as an exploration tool for the 20km+ trend of EM anomalies on the Maseres Project.

--Validated the significance of the 20km+ trend of EM anomalies on the Maseres Project and elevated its exploration potential.

--Evaluated the relative chemical composition of three prospective VMS sequences along a 1.5 km strike length.

--Prioritized one of these VMS sequences for immediate continued drill targeting.

A discussion of the milestones achieved by this drill project has been prepared in support of this news release. Interested parties are encouraged to download and review this discussion for a better understanding of the drill results and their significance (http://www.melkior.com/2019_03_04_NR_Discussion.pdf). The PDF document contains; a list of completed drill holes and their details; several maps that present the location of the completed drill holes on various overlays; maps presenting the assays received to date (projected to the surface) for the main VMS elements; core photographs of some of the rocks encountered within the drill program; a discussion of the project as it has developed so far.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

