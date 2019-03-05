Petroteq Energy Announces Investment by Chairman

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



SHERMAN OAKS, March 05, 2019 - Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE: PQCF), a fully integrated oil and gas company, announces the following:



The Company is pleased to announce the subscription by Alex Blyumkin, the Executive Chairman and a director of the Company, for 2,222,222 common shares of the Company at US$0.45 per share for gross proceeds of US$1,000,000. “The continuing progress of our company in the expansion of our Utah oil sands facility, combined with our business development strategies, have been encouraging and, in my view, merit further investment in the company,” stated Mr. Blyumkin. All shares issued pursuant to the transaction are subject to director and TSX Venture Exchange approval and will be subject to a four-month hold period. The net proceeds will be used by the Company for use on its extraction technology in Utah and for working capital.

The Company has agreed to complete a shares for debt transaction, pursuant to which it will issue 1,000,000 common shares in satisfaction of US$500,000 of indebtedness currently owed to an arm’s length service provider. The Company determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve the Company’s cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah and for working capital. All shares issued pursuant to the transaction are subject to director and TSX Venture Exchange approval and will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The Company is also pleased to announce the issuance of 135,135 units of the Corporation at US$0.37 per unit, with each unit consisting of (i) one common share of the Company, and (ii) one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share at US$0.37 per share for 12 months. All securities issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period. The net proceeds will be used by the Company for use on its extraction technology in Utah and for working capital.

The Company also announces the closing of (i) the subscription by David Sealock, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for 62,500 common shares of the Company at US$0.40 per share for gross proceeds of US$25,000, (ii) the subscriptions by three arm’s length subscribers for 7,242,424 common shares of the Company at US$0.33 per share for gross proceeds of US$2,390,000, and (iii) shares for debt transactions, pursuant to which it issued an aggregate of 550,241 common shares in satisfaction of US$238,000 of indebtedness owed to three arm’s length service providers, previously announced on February 13, 2019.

The subscription by Mr. Blyumkin is a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation approval requirements of MI 61-101 since none of the securities of the Company are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The proposed transaction is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

