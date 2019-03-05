Sonoro Commences Phase Two Drilling At Cerro Caliche

VANCOUVER, March 05, 2019 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” and the “Company”), today announced that its Phase two drilling campaign at its 1,400-hectare Cerro Caliche project in the Cucurpe Mining District of Sonora State, Mexico has commenced. Phase two follows a highly successful Phase one drilling program which was completed in January 2019 and is the continuation of the Company’s overall 10,000 meter drilling program which was initiated in October 2018. The Phase two drilling program is to consist of approximately 5,000 meters of reverse circulation drilling and take approximately 4 months to complete, complementing the recently-completed 45-hole Phase one program, which produced 4,604 meters of drilling.



Results from Phase one confirmed a series of eight northwest trending gold-dominant structures surrounded by parallel sheeted veinlets and stockwork veinlets. The drilling further demonstrated shallow, low grade, bulk tonnage gold mineralized zones in supergene oxidized sedimentary and igneous rock units. Subject to further metallurgical confirmation, the gold mineralized zones appear amenable to heap leach extraction of precious metals with deep oxidation. The average gold grade of intervals reported was 0.55 g/t which, in addition to being shallow, oxide and potentially heap leachable, suggests the Cerro Caliche mineralized zones are comparable with other nearby gold deposits currently being mined.

“We are excited to commence Phase two and build on the success of Phase one as we further assess whether Cerro Caliche will be amenable to the development of a heap leach extraction operation,” stated Kenneth MacLeod, President & CEO of Sonoro.

Through the Phase two program, Sonoro hopes to enlarge the gold mineralization inventory by drilling in other zones identified as having the potential to yield results of a size and continuity sufficient to support the definition of a resource on the property suitable for a possible mining operation. This phase will also include deeper drill hole testing in prospective mineralized zones for the deeper potential often seen in other epithermal vein zones and will include drilling to extend the high-grade gold around drill hole 44 in the El Colorado zone which intercepted 12.19 meters with an average grade of 11.21 g/t Au and 5.9 g/t Ag.

Subject to the successful conclusion of Phase two, Phase three is planned to consist principally of approximately 7,000 meters of infill drilling to establish confidence and expansion of the results outlined in the prior phases. Metallurgical testing will continue to be incorporated.

In total, the Cerro Caliche gold project has been subjected to over 17,000 meters of drilling from historic and current exploration programs, including 161 drill holes and over 6,000 surface samples. The Company anticipates that it will commission and publish an NI 43-101 technical report, including an initial resource estimate, within two months.

About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

