Gold Rush Cariboo Provides Clarification

TORONTO, March 05, 2019 - At the request of IIROC, the Company wishes to clarify certain disclosures in its March 4, 2019 news release “Gold Rush Cariboo Provides 2018 Operations Update, 2019 Action Plan and Notice of Warrant Amendment.”



The following reference in the news release was inappropriate in that it contravened NI 43-101, 2.3(1)(b) relating to historical estimates.

“The sampling program defined a grade of $4.77 per cubic yard based on a gold price of $15.00 per gram calculated at 28 grams to the ounce. In 2019 terms, that is $11.50 per cubic yard based on a gold price of $35.70 per gram ($1000 per ounce) calculated at 28 grams to the ounce.”

The company retracts this reference and apologizes for the error.

On Behalf of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp.

R. Brian Murray, CEO, Director

416-985-7810