Red Cliff Partner Report Drilling Returns 16.56 g/t gold over 5.12 metres

VANCOUVER, March 05, 2019 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9U) reports that its joint venture partner – Decade Resources Ltd. – has reported the final assay results from the 2018 drilling on the Red Cliff property. Highlights of drilling, as reported by Decade, include:



16.56 g/t gold over 5.12m in DDH-MON-18-50

13.90 g/t gold over 2.99m in DDH-MON-18-48

21.90 g/t gold over 1.83 m in DDH-MON-18-58

8.93 g/t gold over 6.1m in DDH-MON-18-67

13.58 g/t gold over 3.2 m DDH-MON-18-46

Mountain Boy holds a 35% interest in the Red Cliff project located in the Stewart Camp of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Decade is operator of the project. Red Cliff was the first significant mine in the Stewart area, with a rail line built to transport ore to the port at Stewart. Between 1908-12, about 2385 metres of underground development was carried out on five levels, focused on the copper-rich zone at the valley level. (Minfile 104A 037 Red Cliffe.) The recent work is directed at the Waterpump and Montrose zones which are located north of the original mine and at higher elevation. Those zones occur along 400m of length in a gold-bearing structure that has been identified over at least a 2.3 km length.

Lawrence Roulston, president of Mountain Boy commented: "We continue to be encouraged by these latest results, which support our belief that Red Cliff represents a large and well-mineralized gold system. Road accessible and just 2.5 kilometres from a paved highway, Red Cliff is ideally situated for mine development. Mountain Boy and Decade are examining options for an independent review and a resource estimate which will provide further guidance in how best to advance this project."

Final Results of the 2018 drilling, as reported by Decade, are shown below:

MONTROSE ZONE DDH No. From(m) To(m) Core Length(m)* Gold g/t MON-2018-45 208.90 210.06 1.16 1.78 and 211.89 215.24 3.66 8.94 and 224.54 225.64 1.10 6.33 and 227.44 228.05 0.61 9.06 MON-2018-46 202.41 203.05 0.64 2.06 206.10 207.77 1.68 4.59 210.82 214.02 3.20 13.58 MON-2018-48 225.64 226.25 0.61 3.97 233.84 236.13 2.29 13.90 245.30 246.34 1.04 1.46 251.89 257.32 5.43 3.90 MON-2018-49 233.84 236.89 3.05 1.37 238.45 239.05 0.61 25.10 239.94 245.12 5.18 7.16 257.01 259.91 2.90 9.29 MON-2018-50 236.89 239.94 3.05 1.41 243.96 249.09 5.12 16.56 252.01 253.66 1.65 2.83 268.35 269.27 0.91 13.70 MON-2018-51 274.39 276.86 2.47 3.74 278.08 278.54 0.46 2.26 281.25 281.71 0.46 4.33 294.82 296.74 1.92 17.93 MON-18-52 370.24 371.62 1.37 1.29 380.12 381.62 1.49 4.86 382.84 383.66 0.82 3.26 384.60 385.43 0.82 3.76 390.09 392.38 2.29 1.74 395.43 398.48 3.05 2.88 MON-18-55 215.24 218.29 3.05 2.25 MON-18-56 236.13 240.24 4.12 8.59 Incl. 236.13 237.04 0.91 12.60 Incl. 239.73 240.24 0.52 45.50 242.96 243.29 0.34 4.49 246.04 247.10 1.07 1.36 MON-18-57 242.53 244.51 1.98 1.85 252.74 253.35 0.61 2.08 MON-18-58 307.01 308.84 1.83 21.90 316.46 317.13 0.67 1.36 MON-18-59 235.12 236.89 1.77 2.99 239.09 240.30 1.22 4.36 252.87 253.87 1.01 3.95 258.23 261.28 3.05 7.61 MON-18-60 91.01 92.59 1.59 3.88 114.63 117.68 3.05 1.06 MON-18-61 108.54 111.59 3.05 6.57 114.63 116.62 1.98 1.25 121.65 123.78 2.13 1.05 MON-18-62 148.48 151.07 2.59 2.01 155.43 156.49 1.07 11.28 MON-18-63 95.73 96.65 0.91 8.23 157.62 158.90 1.28 3.27 169.42 172.26 2.84 1.44 193.75 197.26 3.51 5.05 MON-18-64 214.12 214.88 0.76 5.85 220.27 222.56 2.29 1.15 227.74 230.79 3.05 1.87 250.76 255.79 5.03 6.88 Incl. 251.83 254.27 2.44 12.56 MON-18-65 105.49 108.54 3.05 3.37 109.76 114.63 4.87 2.50 117.68 120.67 2.99 3.55 123.17 123.78 0.61 13.01 126.83 129.88 3.05 1.35 MON-18-67 93.60 99.70 6.10 8.93 110.52 112.50 1.98 3.31 117.99 122.10 4.11 2.88 Incl. 117.99 118.90 0.61 6.94

* True width is believed to be 70 % of intersection length.

Paul Metcalfe, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the technical aspects of this release. Actlabs in Kamloops and Loring Labs in Calgary provided the analysis on the core.

About Mountain Boy Resources Ltd.

In addition to its interest in Red Cliff, Mountain Boy is exploring 200 square kilometres in the American Creek and Bear Pass areas north of Stewart. Drill permitting is underway as part of an aggressive exploration program panned for this year. Mountain Boy is exploring a large and highly prospective property portfolio in the Stewart camp, at the southern end of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia. Mountain Boy projects are located on or near roads and within 45 kilometres of the deepwater port of Stewart. Mountain Boy has a highly experienced geological team with extensive knowledge in the Golden Triangle and the Company is dedicated to maximizing exploration success by deploying a systematic and comprehensive exploration approach.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

(604) 914-2142

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.