Providence Gold Mines Discovers Four - Meter Gouge Zone Along New Drill Access Road

Vancouver, March 5, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company")(TSXV: PHD) is pleased to announce an update on its road building for its upcoming drill program. As previously reported, road construction was shut down due to a freak winter storm. The snow is reported to be melting fast and once the conditions permit, we will continue the road to the proposed drill drill sites. The excavator operator reported that prior to shut down, he went through two metres of a silicified zone after which he encountered a 4-meter-wide gouge zone followed by a further two meters of silicified rock. The Company believes that this gouge zone represents the surface expression of one of the historical mineralized stopes. On the historical long section this stope was mined up to thirty meters from the surface. In the early 20th Century, it was common for miners to leave a crown pillar above mined stopes. The Company is planning to trench and sample this zone.

The Company has commissioned a specialist to build a three-dimensional model of the historical, mined long section using the3D laser imaging of the access adit, surface geology and geochemistry and surface and underground sampling.

Qualified Person

John Kowalchuk, P. Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

