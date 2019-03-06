Piedmont Commences Next Phase of Metallurgical Testwork

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (“Piedmont” or “Company”) has commenced a PFS-level metallurgical testwork program at SGS Canada’s facilities in Lakefield, Ontario. The testwork will be completed using composite and variability samples collected from drill cores produced during the Company’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 drill campaigns.

The planned testwork program builds on the success of the Company’s 2018 bench-scale testwork which previously demonstrated spodumene concentrate grades of 6.0-6.5% Li 2 O with low iron content of 0.66-0.76% Fe 2 O 3 .

New tests will include evaluation of Dense Medium Separation (DMS) technology’s potential to function as a pre-concentration step to production of high-quality spodumene concentrate. Locked-cycle flotation tests will also be performed on composite and variable samples to verify prior testwork and estimate spodumene recoveries.

The results of the testwork program will be used to further optimize the process flow diagram during the next phases of technical study of the Company’s planned spodumene concentrator. Test results will also be used to design a pilot testwork program planned for the second half of 2019. Additional by-product testing is also planned in the second half of 2019.

Piedmont is also pleased to announce the appointment of engineers and consultants supporting the Company in areas of environmental study, permitting, metallurgy, mining engineering, exploration, and land acquisition as the project team focuses on a construction decision by the end of 2019.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to be working with SGS Lakefield on the next phase of our metallurgical testing. SGS is a global leader with extensive experience in the field of spodumene concentrate testwork. We are also pleased to announce the appointments of several additional consultants experienced in areas critical to our success. Our Phase 4 drill campaign is going very well, and we look forward to reflecting this in important engineering studies over the course of 2019.”

