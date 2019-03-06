Sayona Mining Ltd: Step up of Engagement Following Quebec Regulatory Decision

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) has committed to further building community support for a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine in Quebec, Canada, following a regulatory decision concerning the permitting process for its Authier Lithium Project.Highlights- Sayona to step up community engagement efforts in Quebec following government decision over regulatory process- Consultations continue with government, First Nations and other stakeholders as Sayona seeks to deliver sustainable and profitable new lithium mine at Authier, providing new jobs and investment and supporting Quebec's clean and green energy future.On March 5, the Quebec Environment Minister announced the project would be subject to the environmental impact assessment and review procedures under the BAPE (bureau d'audiences publiques en environnement).The minister said the process would enable Sayona to "present the environmental protection measures likely to ensure the acceptability of its project, both socially and environmentally as well as economically."Sayona's Managing Director, Dan O'Neill, said the company would continue its engagement efforts in Quebec to ensure community acceptance of a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine, supporting the province's planned development of a lithium-ion battery industry."Sayona has undertaken an extensive process of community engagement in Quebec, including consultations with municipalities, landowners, First Nation communities, non-governmental environmental organisations and others, as part of a detailed public consultation process."Throughout this process we have emphasized our commitment to the regulatory process, including ensuring production remains under the maximum production threshold of 2,000 tonnes per day as per the requirements of article 22 of the Environment Quality Act."An Environmental Assessment Study (EAS) released in May 2018 also showed the project would have no impact on the water quality of the Esker Saint-Mathieu-Berry."While we are naturally disappointed by the minister's decision, we respect the ruling and remain committed to the regulatory process of Quebec.In September 2018 (refer ASX announcement), Sayona announced a positive definitive feasibility study for Authier, outlining its potential to create 150 jobs in construction and up to 160 jobs in operation, with an estimated 18-year mine life and pre-tax net present value of C$184.8 million.This highlighted the opportunity for Quebec, with Sayona contributing to a joint study by Quebec's Ministry of Economy and Innovation on the development of a lithium-ion battery industry (refer ASX announcement 3 December 2018).Meanwhile, Sayona continues to advance its other lithium projects, with drilling results pending for its Tansim Prospect located 82 km south-west of Authier. The Company's project pipeline includes its ownership of 1,898 square kilometres of tenements in the world-class Pilgangoora lithium district of Western Australia.Mr O'Neill added: "Every industry has to be built on solid foundations and that is why we will continue working hard to earn a social licence to operate for our planned mining operations."Quebec has the potential to be at the forefront of the global revolution in clean energy and transport technology and we are committed to supporting its aspirations."





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



