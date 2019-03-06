Niobay Metals Provides an Update on the Exploration Permit for the James Bay Niobium Project

MONTREAL, March 05, 2019 - On January 30, 2019, Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) announced that the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (‘’MENDM’’) of Ontario had issued an exploration permit to NioBay for an exploration program at its James Bay Niobium Project.



NioBay reports that the Moose Cree First Nation (“MCFN”) and a member of the MCFN has brought an application for judicial review seeking to, among other things, set aside the MENDM issued exploration permit and requiring the Crown to consult further and fully with MCFN before issuing any other permit.

Niobay submitted its application for an exploration permit on the James Bay Niobium Project in October 2016 and has continuously reached out to all concerned stakeholders in the area of the James Bay Niobium Project, including the MCFN Chief and Council, to engage in meaningful information sharing and discussions with respect to the proposed drilling campaign and the Project in general. NioBay will continue to communicate with MENDM and MCFN to seek the opportunity to engage further with the community.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

Niobay Metals Inc. is a mining exploration company holding a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec and a 49% direct participation in certain mineral titles located in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. There can be no assurance that Company’s efforts to engage with the community will resolve this matter.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

