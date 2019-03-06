Kibaran Resources Limited: Research & Development Approval

Kibaran Resources Ltd. ("Kibaran" or "the Company") (ASX:KNL) is pleased to announce that it has received Advance Finding Certificates from AusIndustry confirming the eligibility of its R&D programs in accordance with s28A and s28C of the Industry Research & Development Act 1986.
The Certificates cover Kibaran's Australian and overseas R&D programs that comprise a total anticipated expenditure of $8.4m and are valid for the 3 years ending 30 June 2020.
Advance Findings are intended to provide planning certainty for companies carrying-out R&D that their programs are eligible for the R&D tax-offset and involve a rigorous process of R&D assessment.
The R&D programs are a continuation of on-going graphite experimentation and Kibaran is currently in discussion with the relevant parties to resolve the query in relation to the year ended 30 June 2017 (refer ASX release Research & Development Update on 31 January 2019).
For further information, please contact:
INVESTORS
Andrew Spinks Managing Director T: +61 8 6424 9002
MEDIA Paul Armstrong Read Corporate T: +61 8 9388 1474
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!