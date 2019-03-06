VANCOUVER, March 06, 2019 - Evrim Resources Corp. (TSX.V:EVM) (“Evrim” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Newmont FN Holdings ULC, a subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corp. (“Newmont”), has designated the Astro project for option under the terms of the exploration alliance (the “Alliance”) signed on July 10, 2017 with Evrim Exploration Canada. The Astro project is situated on the western margin of the Mackenzie Platform, a basin which runs parallel to the Yukon and Northwest Territories border.



“The designation of the Astro Project has met the Alliance’s original goal; generating quality greenfield targets in terranes favorable for large scale gold deposits,” commented Paddy Nicol, Evrim’s President and CEO. “This summer Newmont and Evrim have planned a US$1.2 million exploration and drilling program at Astro. The permitting process is well underway, and we look forward to the engagement of the local community within the Sahtu region.”

Evrim and Newmont acknowledge that the Astro Project is located within the traditional territory of the Sahtu Dene and Metis Comprehensive Land Claim, and are committed to developing a positive and mutually beneficial relationship based on respect and transparency.

Astro Option Terms

Under the terms of the Alliance, Newmont may elect to earn an 80% interest in a designated project by making staged cash payments totaling US$600,000 to Evrim and solely fund exploration until it has defined a NI 43-101 compliant pre-feasibility study on a minimum two million ounce gold resource, over a ten year period. Evrim will be the operator for the initial US$5million in exploration expenditures.

Evrim may then elect to form a joint venture with Newmont on a respective 20:80 basis, whereby Evrim can maintain its equity interest in the project or elect to have Newmont fund a positive NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study and reduce Evrim’s equity interest to 15%. Thereafter, Evrim may elect to contribute its pro-rata share of adopted programs and budgets or convert to a 2% net smelter return royalty (“NSR”) of which 0.5% may be repurchased by Newmont for US$10 million.

About the Astro Project

The 250 square kilometre Astro Project is located six kilometres north of the Mile 222 airstrip and 195 kilometres northeast of Ross River along the Canol Road, providing seasonal road access to the southern boundary of the property. Soil sampling within the Astro Project has defined a 9.5 kilometre north-northwest trending corridor of gold anomalism that includes limited surface sampling of the high-grade Radio and Microwave gossans:

Chip sampling at the Radio prospect returned 11.6 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold over 18.0 metres including 32.1 g/t gold over 6.0 metres

Chip sampling at the Microwave prospect returned 4.68 g/t gold over 7.5 metres including 6.73 g/t gold over 3.0 metres

Approximately 40 metres east of the Microwave prospect is a second zone of mineralization grading 2.25 g/t gold over 11.0 metres

The mineralized intersections at the Radio and Microwave prospects are open along strike in both directions

For more information on the Astro Project please visit Evrim’s website at: https://www.evrimresources.com/news/2019/evrim-samples-18-metres-grading-11.6-grams-per-tonne-gold-at-astro-in-the-northwest-territories/, or at www.evrimresources.com/projects/joint-ventures/astro/.

Qualified Person Statement

Evrim’s disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo. Vice President, Technical Services for the Company. Mr. Harris serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Samples were delivered to ALS Global in Whitehorse, YT for sample preparation and to the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver for analysis. The ALS facilities have ISO/IE 17025:2005 certification. Rock samples were assayed for gold by 30 gram fire assay and multi-element analysis by four-acid and ICP analysis. Overlimit rock samples were re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Rock chip samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

About Evrim Resources

Evrim is a precious and base metals project generator, with early stage exploration projects and a database covering substantial areas of Mexico, western Canada and portions of southwestern United States. We focus our expertise on identifying new early stage exploration targets which are later advanced through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value and avoid stock dilution. Evrim’s business plan also includes royalty creation utilizing the Company’s exploration expertise and existing projects.

