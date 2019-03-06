Goldsource Expands Salbora Discovery; 49.5 Metres (31.8 Metres Est. True Width) Grading 2.90 g/t Au 39.0 Metres (25.0 Metres Est. True Width) Grading 2.78 g/t Au

Vancouver, March 6, 2019 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCBB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion of the high-grade Salbora discovery ("Salbora") from new diamond drilling at the Eagle Mountain Gold Project ("Eagle Mountain" or "Project") in Guyana. Salbora is located approximately 1.5 kilometres northwest of Eagle Mountain. Results from four (4) additional core holes show expansion of near surface high-grade gold mineralization adjacent to previously announced drill results (see Jan. 23, 2019 news release). Salbora exploration results to date have initially drill-tested a gold mineralized footprint of approximately 150 metres long by 100 metres wide by 30 to 60 metres deep, and is open to depth and along strike (see attached Figures). The weighted average grade of the drill intercepts from diamond core drilling in this initial footprint is 3.30 g/t Au. The drill-tested area is inclusive of a larger, more regional, and potentially mineralized surface footprint of 500 to 1000 metres long, 50 to 100 metres wide, and open to depth. Further step out drilling is planned at Salbora in H1, 2019 to help better define this new high-grade discovery.

Yannis Tsitos, President, commented, "Follow up diamond drilling shows the potential to delineate a near surface high-grade gold deposit in the Salbora area. This discovery has the potential to expand and complement the current Eagle Mountain resource. It is early days and we are just beginning to develop our understanding of the potential of Salbora. The grade and potential size of this new area has the possibility of being transformative for Goldsource. The Company is currently completing step out diamond core drilling at approximately 100 metre centres along the suggested strike of Salbora. This work will further test continuity of high-grade mineralization and increase our understanding of the overall grade and size of this discovery."

The Company's most significant results for the four new diamond core holes include EMD18-055 with 49.5 metres (est. drilled width) grading 2.90 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and EMD18-054 with 39.0 metres grading 2.78 g/t Au. The following table shows the results for these 4 holes (uncut, undiluted):

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Interval

(m) Est. True

Width

(m) Au

(g/t)* EMD18-054 0.0 39.0 39.0 25.0 2.78 incl. 16.5 24.0 7.5 5.0 6.60 EMD18-055 0.0 49.5 49.5 31.8 2.90 incl. 37.5 45.0 7.5 5.0 10.17 EMD18-056 0.0 55.5 55.5 35.6 1.19 incl. 25.5 36.0 10.5 6.7 2.30 EMD18-057 0.0 49.5 49.5 31.8 2.36 incl. 16.5 49.5 33.0 21.2 3.36

Note: All numbers rounded.

*Cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t Au.

All geochemical analyses were completed by Actlabs Guyana Inc. in Georgetown, Guyana.

Holes EMD18-54 to 57 were drilled from the same collar as previous discovery holes EMD18-052 and 53 in several different directions to better obtain data on potential strike and width of mineralization before completing more significant step out drilling. The combined estimated true width of the gold mineralization in all holes to date appears to be over 100 metres on surface and 50 to 60 metres to depth (see attached Figures). All holes have intercepted near surface high-grade gold mineralization in saprolite and hard rock. Estimated true widths of mineralization are preliminary and more drilling is required to confirm current geologic assumptions.

In 2009, IAMGOLD completed an airborne magnetic/radiometric/VLF geophysical survey over the western part of the Eagle Mountain Prospecting License which covers the Salbora area. Goldsource is currently re-interpreting this historical data to determine regional and local structures and lithologies for exploration targeting. Preliminary observations indicate Salbora as being located immediately east of a major north-northwest - south-southeast shear zone trending several kilometres in length that is cross cut by secondary lineaments. The Company will present the results of this interpretation work when completed.

To date, Goldsource has completed six diamond core holes (652 metres), 14 sonic shallow core holes (161 metres), 113 shallow auger drill holes (436 metres) and 11 horizontal and vertical trenches (928 metres) at Salbora. Please refer to 2018 news releases dated May 24, July 12, October 25 and January 23, 2019 for previous results on Salbora. All results with gold mineralization are considered near surface and several drill holes ended in gold mineralization. Results for several additional auger and sonic core holes are pending and will be reported when received and compiled. Step out diamond core drilling of approximately 2,000 metres (15 to 20 additional holes) is planned for Salbora in H1, 2019.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for Goldsource, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on delivering feasibility studies to achieve large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

