American Lithium Announces 6th Place Ranking in the Mining Sector on the TSXV 2019 Venture 50

Vancouver, March 6, 2019 - American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) (FSE: 5LA) ("American Lithium" or the "Company") a leading acquisition, exploration and development operator is pleased to report that it has achieved the ranking of sixth in the mining sector on the 2019 Venture 50 of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Venture 50 is a list of the top 10 companies listed on TSX-V in each of five major industry sectors - energy and energy services, clean technology and life sciences, mining, diversified industries and technology -- based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to market cap growth, trading volume amount and share price appreciation. All data were as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Mike Kobler, American Lithium's president and chief executive officer, commented: "We are extremely proud of American Lithium's achievements during the past year and that the TSX Venture Exchange has now recognized the same by inclusion of the Company in its Venture 50. We are very thankful of the incredible efforts put forward by the company's management, employees and contractors in having made this happen, and we are very excited by what the future holds for our Company and its shareholders."

About American Lithium Corp.

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently exploring and developing two projects, the FLV and TLC Projects, in the highly prospective Esmeralda Lithium District in Nevada. These projects, within 48 km (30 miles) of each other, are close to infrastructure, 3.5 hours south of the Tesla Gigafactory, and in the same basinal environment as Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Mine, and the advancing deposits and resources including Ioneer Inc.'s (formerly Global Geosciences) Rhyolite Ridge and Cypress Development Corp.'s Clayton Valley Project.

