Fancamp Winter Update

VANCOUVER, March 06, 2019 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) has begun drilling its 100% owned Mallard property, 15 km west of IAMGOLD’s Coté Lake Deposit and targeted on a series of IP and magnetic anomalies related to gold in soils and bedrock. The program is under the supervision of Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo of JMK Exploration Consulting, North Bay, Ontario. The Company, in addition, owns two other major grassroots properties in northwestern Ontario; the Cunningham, on which a VTEM survey will be flown at the end of March and which has demonstrated both historic VMS and gold potential, and the Dorothy property, a gold target in the Dryden district, on which an IP survey is currently underway.



In other matters, drilling on the Company’s Brunswick North property, near Bathurst, New Brunswick and the BVB property in Quebec’s Beauce district, has been completed pending further drill testing based on assay results. There remain many additional untested targets along the 35 km Baie Verte Brompton property corridor.



In the meantime, the Company plans a series of short holes on its Harvey Hill Copper property located north of the Beauce district. This property was a previous producer and the present program will be directed at a series of shallow, flat lying lenses of chalcocite mineralization occurring along a strike length of some 2 km. These lenses, which are essentially unexplored, lie within a few meters of surface and seem to have thicknesses on the order of 2.5 meters. They have been intersected by a number of historic holes, for example, 3.3% Cu, 11g/t Ag over 3 m and 2.6% Cu, 18.2 g/t Ag over 2.3 m (Ref. GM1951A), and may represent a readily accessible high grade copper resource.

This news release was written by the Company’s Qualified Persons; Peter H. Smith, PhD, P.Eng. and Jean Bernard, P.Geo.

Fancamp is a public company using a value added strategy predicated on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Company has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Company has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Colombia, Ontario and Québec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

