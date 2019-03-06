Albert Mining Letter to the Shareholders

Chelsea, Quebec / The Newswire / March 6, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert Mining") (TSX-V: AIIM) a services and exploration mining company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to talk with its Shareholders

1) Albert Mining has been at the forefront of the nascent mining AI sector for many years now with a vintage of multiple discoveries including the latest being that of Spruce Ridge/Noble Resources owned Crawford project. Check our website and click Clients Discoveries.

2) The emerging investor interest in the mining AI sector has put a spotlight on our stock and we have been one of the best performing venture stocks in 2019 thus far and we thank you all for your patronage.

3) As the guardian of shareholder interest, I would like to apprise you of our plans for the year:

- Fully capitalize on our new royalty-based business model and stake claim in junior explorers with each discovery thereby adding value to the company with each subsequent discovery.



- Revamp our human capital and branding to better reflect our singular focus on being a mining AI company first and foremost.



- Add exciting new business verticals and go global in pursuit of joint ventures and to authorize ourselves as the world's leader in mining AI.



Albert Mining is the only AI system in the mining sector in the world with a proven track record!

Some benefits of using CARDS (Computer Aided Resources Detection System):

CARDS is a tried and tested technology developed and continuously improved by Albert multidisciplinary scientific team since 2005;

It generates added value to different layers of existent geophysical, geochemical and geological data;

Some benefits of using CARDS (Computer Aided Resources Detection System): (continued)

It finds patterns in a multidimensional dataset that are too difficult to perceive by humans;

It generates prospectively maps that can be easily integrated in GIS such as MapInfo, ArcGIS and GeoSoft;

The results are produced in order to support geologists and geophysicists in the exploration process;

The Prospectively maps can be used as a marketing tool to promote exploration investments;

NOTE: Albert Mining will be attending PDAC 2019, March 3-6, in the Investors Exchange Section, Booth #2149 at the Convention Center, Toronto, Canada.

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fontaine

President and CEO of Albert Mining Inc.

Telephone: 514-994-5843

Email: michel@albertmining.com

Website: www.albertmining.com

