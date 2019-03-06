Aldebaran Announces Drill Program Underway at Altar and Appointment of VP, Project Development

VANCOUVER, March 06, 2019 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – ALDE) announces the commencement of diamond drilling with two rigs at its Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. This initial drilling program will total 5,000 m of diamond core in 4 to 5 holes. Aldebaran is also completing an extensive re-logging program of all previous holes at the project (approximately 115,000 m of diamond drill core) to better define the geologic controls on the higher grade portions of the system.



The Company also announces the appointment of Stanford T. Foy to the position of Vice President, Project Development. Mr. Foy is a geological engineer with a B.Sc. from the Montana College of Mineral Science & Technology, Butte (1991), with extensive experience in resource and reserve estimation, mineral economic modeling and advancing exploration projects towards feasibility. His unique 28+ year experience combining mineral exploration with operational and technical roles from both open-pit and underground operations provides valuable insight for his new role in Aldebaran as Vice President, Project Development. Most recently, he was Director Corporate Development for Sibanye-Stillwater where he was responsible for the Altar project, managed a feasibility study for the Marathon Project in Ontario, and was involved in the due-diligence process for potential business opportunities. Before his corporate role at Stillwater, Mr. Foy held various other roles at the underground PGM mine in Montana including Mine Superintendent, Technical Services Manager, Chief Geologist and Senior Planning Engineer. Mr. Foy has also held roles as Senior Mine Engineer, Ore Reserve Estimator and Mine Geologist during his open pit experience in Nevada.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a recently formed mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other earlier stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye-Stillwater. Altar hosts a large porphyry copper-gold system with mineralization currently defined in three distinct zones. Aldebaran’s primary focus will be on the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities, anticipated metal production, internal rate of return, estimated ore grades, commencement of production estimates and projected exploration and capital expenditures (including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based) and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include metal prices, exploration success, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

