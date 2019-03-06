Lundin Mining Comments on Media Report

TORONTO, March 06, 2019 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) is aware of an online article published by Bío Bío on March 6, 2019.



The article references the Settlement and Community Development Agreement between Compañía Contractual Minera Candelaria ("CCMC”) and the Municipality of Tierra Amarilla, Chile entered into in 2015. Pursuant to the terms of that agreement, the Candelaria mine committed to a multi-year community investment program totaling $23.6 million to support flood reconstruction, regional environmental reclamation activities, community infrastructure and social programs. The agreement was concluded in an open and transparent manner, in public documents, and was approved unanimously by the Tierra Amarilla Municipal Counsel.

We are not aware of the Company or CMMC being the subject of any investigation.

Lundin Mining and CCMC are fully committed to complying with all applicable laws. We are committed to Responsible Mining and making meaningful contributions to the communities where we operate.

Lundin Mining’s Responsible Mining Policy and Code of Conduct, Ethical Values and Anti-Corruption Policy are available at www.lundinmining.com.

