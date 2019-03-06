Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Projects and Planning

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

TORONTO, March 6, 2019 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN; OTC QC: TTSRF; FSE: A2D PCM) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on corporate activities on the suite of Company projects in Canada and Peru.

Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Deposit, Atikwa Lake Area, Ontario

First, access road rehabilitation has been completed over the 13.2 km length to the site. This allows a lower-cost resumption of exploration in that air transport from nearby Sioux Narrows Ontario is not needed to the same extent. The line cutting program on the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Project has commenced and as at the date of this news release, two lines have been completed. Line cutting commenced at the southern mapped extremity of the Kenbridge Deposit as it averages some 90m in width; as well, one of the primary exploration targets for a similar depositional environment with historic surface mineralization is found on the west end of the second cut line in the program.

In this way, the Company may start the induced polarization geophysical survey on the two completed lines with the ability to lay out the lines on the frozen lakes, where required, and still hit one of the major exploration targets on the Kenbridge Property, while the rest of the line cutting grid is cut. The Company has made the decision to not pursue the drone-based magnetometer survey at this time.

MineMap Pty. Ltd., of Midland, Western Australia, has been contracted to provide an updated resource model and results of same are expected later in 2019 as well as an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Alexo-Kelex Nickel Project, Iroquois Falls, Ontario

The Company successfully closed the sale of the Alexo-Kelex Nickel Project to VaniCom Resources Limited of Perth, W. Australia, in October, 2018. Tartisan Nickel retains the Financial Assurance Bond held in trust by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

As a result of the sale Tartisan also owns 1,750,000 shares of VaniCom Resources Limited.

To that end, the Company has filed a Progressive Rehabilitation Report with the Ministry so as to facilitate the release of funds, which total some C$240,000. Tartisan is actively working with the Ministry to address comments.

Tartisan CEO Mr. Mark Appleby noted, "2019 will bring a resurgence of exploration at Kenbridge to be financed initially by the return of the Financial Assurance funds pending approval of Tartisan's remediation of the Alexo-Kelex Nickel Project, meaning that share dilution can be avoided while still generating exploration."

At the Company's Peruvian projects, site visits are planned for April, 2019 at which point exploration and development strategies should be put in place to create potential additional shareholder value. A key focus will be to define the manganese content of the Don Pancho Project, including core review, QA/QC confirmation sampling, and block modeling the Don Pancho project to the extent possible with existing drilling.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns a 100% stake in the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project in Ontario; a 100% interest in the Don Pancho Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru just 9 km from Trevali's Santander mine. Tartisan also owns a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project, also in Peru, contiguous to Buenaventura's San Gabriel property. Company financial strength is provided by a significant equity stake (6 MM shares and 3 MM full warrants at 40c) in Eloro Resources Ltd., which is exploring the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project in Ancash, Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; OTC QC: TTSRF; FSE: A2D PCM). Currently, there are 99,703,550 shares outstanding (108,303 ,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538242/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Provides-Corporate-Update-on-Projects-and-Planning