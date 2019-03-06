Scottie Acquires Option for 100% Interest in Bitter Creek Property

VANCOUVER, March 06, 2019 - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire a 100% interest in 42 mineral claims covering 4,832 hectares known as the Bitter Creek property (“Bitter Creek”). Bitter Creek is subject to a 2.5% net smelter return royalty.



The Bitter Creek property is located in the Golden Triangle mining district of British Columbia and joins the Company’s Ruby Silver property with its Black Hills property, creating a contiguous land package in excess of 10,000 hectares. All three of these Company properties border the advanced Red Mountain gold property owned by IDM Mining Ltd.

The terms of the Agreement call for payments totalling $850,000 to be paid as follows:

$5,000 cash (non-refundable deposit) upon signing of the Agreement (paid);

$10,000 cash within five business days of receiving TSXV approval of the Agreement (the “Approval Date”);

$60,000 within five business days of the Approval Date - payable in cash or in common shares of the Company, at the election of the Company;

$75,000 within 6 months of the Approval Date - payable in cash or in common shares of the Company, at the election of the Company;

$100,000 within 12 months of the Approval Date - payable in cash or in common shares of the Company, at the election of the Company;

$100,000 within 18 months of the Approval Date - payable in cash or in common shares of the Company, at the election of the Company;

$100,000 within 24 months of the Approval Date - payable in cash or in common shares of the Company, at the election of the Company;

$100,000 within 30 months of the Approval Date - payable in cash or in common shares of the Company, at the election of the Company;

$150,000 within 36 months of the Approval Date - payable in cash or in common shares of the Company, at the election of the Company;

$150,000 within 42 months of the Approval Date - payable in cash or in common shares of the Company, at the election of the Company;

Any payments made in common shares of the Company will be based on the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares for the five consecutive trading days preceding the share issue date.

The Company may purchase 60% of the net smelter return royalty for $1,500,000. The Agreement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle. Scottie has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bow property which is contiguous to the Scottie Gold Mine property. In addition, Scottie owns 100% interests in the Ruby Silver, the Black Hills and the Stock properties all located in the Golden Triangle. Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Bradley Rourke"

Bradley Rourke

President & CEO

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.