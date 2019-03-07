Hanwa Co. Ltd. Completes Acquisition of 9.755% Interest in Waterberg Palladium Project from JOGMEC Including Metal Marketing Rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 07, 2019 -- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM:TSX; PLG:NYSE American) (“Platinum Group” “PTM” or the “Company”) reports that the previously announced transaction between the Japan, Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (“JOGMEC”) and Hanwa Co. Ltd. (“Hanwa”) has been completed.

In February 2018, JOGMEC held a public tender to transfer 9.755% of JOGMEC’s 21.95% interest in the Waterberg Project. Hanwa successfully won the bid, whereupon Hanwa and JOGMEC started the process required to complete and finalize the transfer. On October 24, 2018 Hanwa and JOGMEC officially entered into a transfer agreement. Upon the recent grant of approval from the government of the Republic of South Africa, the entire transfer procedure has been completed. JOGMEC will continue to be an active joint venture partner and will also continue the promotion of Japanese interests globally through mineral exploration and providing vital information on mineral resources.

Under the terms of the transaction Hanwa has also acquired the marketing right to solely purchase all the metals produced from the Waterberg Project at market prices. The transaction secures a key future source of platinum group metals (“PGM”) and nickel used for automobile catalytic converters, fuel cells and secondary batteries for industries in Japan.

The current measured and indicated mineral resource of the Waterberg deposit stands at 26.34 million ounces 4E (242Mt with an average grade of 3.38 g/t 4E -platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold)*. The deposit is amenable to fully mechanized mining with production costs estimated to be the lowest of PGM mines in South Africa. The deposit is also advantageous because of the highest palladium content (63.04%) amongst South African PGM mines. The mineral reserves and resources will be updated as part of the definitive feasibility study in process. Palladium prices have outperformed recently due to strong demand from autocatalyst manufacturers and a limited supply response capability from traditional producers in Russia and South Africa. Industry analysts expect deficits to continue.

Following the Hanwa transfer Platinum Group continues to hold a 50.02% effective interest in Waterberg JV Co., JOGMEC now holds a 12.195% interest, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (“Implats”) holds a 15% interest, Hanwa holds a 9.755% interest and empowerment partner Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. holds the effective balance of the joint venture. JSE listed, broad based empowerment group, Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited (“HCI”) has recently acquired a 19.90% ownership interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Implats made a strategic investment of US $30.0 million in November 2017 to purchase their 15% stake in the Waterberg Project. Implats acquired an option to increase its stake to 50.01% by additional share purchases from JOGMEC for an amount of US $34.8 million and a commitment to expenditures of US $130 million for development work on the Waterberg Project and to arrange project financing. Implats also acquired a right of first refusal to smelt and refine Waterberg Project concentrate. The Implats option is exercisable within 90 days of completion of the Waterberg definitive feasibility study which is currently in the final stages of completion.

*Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource totaling 26.34 million 4E ounces is comprised of 63.04% palladium, 29.16% platinum, 6.37% gold and 1.43% rhodium (242.5 Million Tonnes at 3.38 g/t 4E) at a 2.5 g/t 4E cut-off grade on a 100% project basis.

About Hanwa

Hanwa is a Japanese trading company which supplies a broad spectrum of products, including steel, non-ferrous metals, metals and alloys, food, petroleum, chemicals, machinery, lumber and many other items, to an equally diverse range of customers. The company has solid positions in all of these businesses. As a trading company that performs many important roles, Hanwa will continue to enter more business fields in response to changes in the operating environment in order to meet the needs of customers.

About Implats

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. is one of the world’s foremost fully integrated producers of platinum and associated PGEs. The group produces approximately a quarter of the world's supply of primary platinum. Implats’ operations are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, the two most significant PGE-bearing ore bodies in the world. In Southern Africa Implats is structured around five main operations namely Impala, Zimplats, Marula, Mimosa and Two Rivers with headquarters based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About JOGMEC

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), an incorporated administrative agency established by the Japanese government, plays a key role in ensuring a constant and stable supply of oil, natural gas, coal, geothermal energy and mineral resources to support industries and citizens in Japan through a wide range of activities relating these resources.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group is focused on, and is the operator of, the Waterberg Project, a bulk mineable underground palladium deposit in northern South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by the Company. Waterberg has potential to be a low cost dominantly palladium mine and Implats, a smelter and refiner of platinum group metals, recently made a strategic investment in the Waterberg Project.

