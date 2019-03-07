Giyani Announces Stock Ticker Symbol Change on TSXV to EMM

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

OAKVILLE, March 07, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. March 7, 2019 (TSXV:WDG) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has approved a change in the Company’s stock symbol trading on the TSXV.

Effective on Monday, March 11, 2019, the Company’s common shares will trade on the TSXV under the symbol “EMM” (TSXV:EMM). The previous trading symbol was “WDG”.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“The new symbol was selected to be indicative of the Company’s plan to become a producer of high purity electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) for the battery electric vehicle market.”

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change and no change has been made to Giyani’s share capital. There is no change in the Company’s name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

