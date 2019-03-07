Medicine Springs - Review of Rock Sample Results

Vancouver, March 7, 2019 - - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") is pleased to announce the assay results and interpretation of surface rock sampling completed from August to November 2018 on the Company's Medicine Springs project ("Medicine Springs", "Medicine" or the "Property") in Elko County, Nevada.

Selected rock sample assays shown in Table 1 highlight the presence of high-grade silver zinc and lead mineralization on the Medicine Springs Project. (see full list of results shown in Appendix 1 to this news release). Note the selected rock samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property or in the dumps. The rock sample QA/QC Procedures and Protocol for the samples is detailed in Appendix 1.

Table 1: Selected Rock Sample Assays

Sample ID Location Ag g/t Pb % Zn % MS - 5 Dump by GP Shaft 142 9.4 0.3 MS - 6 Dump by GP Shaft 131 3.1 0.4 MS - 9 Historic Prospect Pit 90 1.3 - MS - 13 Dump by GP Shaft 165 4.1 0.5 MS - 24 Dump by Silver Butte Shaft 559 10.1 6.2 MS - 26 Shaft dump 113 1.7 1.1 MS - 28 Dump Grab from Prospect Pit 154 6.2 0.8 MS - 32 Historic Prospect Pit 183 1.7 0.4 MS - 33 Dump grab from Trenched Vein 93 5.7 0.8

Northern Lights, Head of Geology, Gary Artmont commented: "The geological and geochemical characteristics of the Medicine Springs mineralization strongly suggest a distal carbonate replacement setting related to a concealed molybdenum porphyry system. The geochemical signature and style of mineralization observed at Medicine is similar to other carbonate-hosted, Ag-rich base metal veins, CRD and skarns deposits developed peripheral or above copper-molybdenum porphyry stocks."

As illustrated on Figure 1, a new base metal belt is emerging in northeast Nevada that includes the Medicine property. This belt contains a wide variety of mineralized settings including copper and molybdenum porphyries, proximal base metal skarns, distal CRD and Carlin disseminated gold deposits. The notable porphyry deposits include Mt. Hope and Robinson to the south of Medicine Springs and the West Butte and Spruce Mt. advanced prospects to the northeast of Medicine Springs.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Emerging Silver-Rich Base Metal Belt - Northeast Nevada

As illustrated on Figures 1 and 2, surface mapping has defined 2 zones of alteration:

The northern zone is approximately 600 meter in length and up to 500 meters in width and has been tested by 117 very shallow RC drill holes (average depth 43 m); and

The southern zone encompasses the Silver Butte shafts and surface workings and measures 2300 meters in length and up to 800 meters in width.

Both alteration zones are hosted Permian sandy to silty limestones which are in part fossiliferous. The Golden Pipe mineralized trend has been identified in drill hole JS-105 which is located an additional 850 meters to the northeast into a colluvium covered salt pan.

The alteration zones are dominated by a sericite-carbonate-FeOx developed between a series of subparallel northeast trending faults which have in part controlled the emplacement of intrusive dykes. The alteration zones also contain fault-controlled jasperoids cut by late high-grade barite-zinc-lead-silver veins.

With reference Figure 3, a total 43 samples were collected from outcrop, shaft collars and mine dumps with the assay results summarized in Table 1 and Appendix 1. Silver assays ranged from less than 1 g/t to a maximum of 559 g/t (150 m west of Silver Butte north shaft) with 16 samples returning assays greater than 30 g/t. The best silver assays were obtained from dumps and shaft samples collected from the Golden Pipe and Silver Butte prospects. Silver is associated with high levels of barite, lead and zinc. Trace elements include anomalous values in As, Sb, Hg, Mn and Mo and weaker but still significant levels of Se, W, and Sr. As illustrated on Figures 3 and 4, the anomalous sample locations exhibit a good correlation with zones of high resistivity that appears to be related to sericite-carbonate alteration. The correlation with the intrusive dykes is poor possibly due to under sampling.

At the Medicine property, the carbonates exhibit weak hornfelsing and marbleization which is associated weak to moderate, irregular sericite-carbonate-FeOx alteration. This style of alteration appears to reflect a distal position peripheral to a concealed porphyry stock located somewhere on the property. Importantly, the trace elements that include Mo, Sr, and W indicate an intrusive provenance while Pb, Zn, As, Sb, Hg, Mn and Ag reflective a distal carbonate replacement setting similar to the Lone Mt. and Gunman base metal deposits located to the southwest.



Click Image To View Full Size

Click Image To View Full Size Figure 2: Sample Locations & Targets Figure 3: Alteration Zone & Granite Dykes

With reference to Figure 4, the Taylor silver-rich lead-zinc deposit being developed by South32 in Arizona is situated approximately 2 kilometers to the east of the Sunnyside copper-silver porphyry stock. The Taylor mineralization is hosted by Permian carbonates that have been altered to calc-silicate skarns with minor copper and negligible gold values. Using Taylor's alteration pattern and geochemistry as geological analogue, the Medicine Springs oxide mineralization is located at a greater distance from the contact of a concealed porphyry intrusive stock.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Intrusive Related Carbonate Replacement Geological Model

For further information, please contact:

1.Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

2.Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

3.Tel: +1 604 608 6163

4.Or

5. Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

6.Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

7.Tel: +1 604 608 6163

12.About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing the Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada. Northern Lights has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in the Medicine Springs Project, a prospective silver-zinc-lead property located in southeastern Elko County, Nevada.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont, a non-independent qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Appendix 1: Rock Sample Assays Medicine Springs



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Sample QA/QC Procedures and Protocol

All rock samples were collected by W. Tafuri PhD., consulting geologist to Northern Lights, during field examination of the Medicine Springs project during the months of August to November 2018.

A total of 45 samples were collected from outcrop and dumps located on the Property. Sample locations are indicated in Figure 2, above. W. Tafuri collected the rock material which was placed in olefin sample bags which were then delivered to ALS Global for sample preparation and analysis. After collecting, bagging, and sealing the rock samples in the field, the W. Tafuri maintained a rigid chain of custody before delivering the samples to ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab depot located in Elko Nevada.

The entire rock sample is dried, crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and split and passed through a Jones Riffle Splitter to recover a 300-gram sub-sample which is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. A 5-gram representative sub-sample is then collected from the 300-gram sample which is then digested with HNO3+HCl for two hours in borosilicate. The digested samples are read on a ICP-AES (Inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy). The concentration of Pb-Zn-Ag, the metals of interest, are determined as part of multi element ICP package. Overage limits for these metals, if any, are then determined by a high-grade ore analysis (ICP) again using a 5-gram charge from the 300-gram sub-sample.

Due to the small sample population, no third-party certified standards are submitted with the samples but ALS Global document internal standards and blanks consistent with QA/QC protocols which are considered adequate by G. Artmont, the QP for this news release.

ALS Global is completely independent of the Qualified Persons described in this news release and in-turn, the Company, in all aspects. ALS Global is a fully-certified, internationally recognized analytical laboratory for the minerals industry.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.