One World Lithium Now Inter Listed on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, March 07, 2019 - - One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB - OWRDF and CSE - OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") announces its common shares are trading on the OTCQB Venture Market today with the trading symbol OWRDF. The Company continues trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") with the trading symbol OWLI.

The OTCQB Venture Market is owned and operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York which offers transparent trading for development stage Companies that are current in their financial reporting and regulatory requirements as well as management certification.

Doug Fulcher, CEO, noted "the Company traded 16 million common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange in the last 12 months with the average trade being $0.16 CDN. I believe that inter listing on the OTCQB Venture market will expand our Company's presence in the U.S. and international investment markets. This is fortuitous as One World Lithium plans to drill test significant targets on its 75,400 hectare Salar del Diablo lithium/brine property in the near future".

As previously reported on February 19, 2019 the reverse circulation drill program entails 4,000 meters in twelve holes. Ten of the holes are designed to test three extensive geophysical anomalies that are consistent with a large lithium geochemical anomaly. Two holes are planned to test geochemical lithium anomalies that extend beyond the footprint of the geophysical survey area.

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration Company focused on lithium in brine prospects of merit. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to earn or purchase an additional 30% interest for a total of a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectare (290 square miles) Salar del Diablo Property located in the State of Baja California Norte, Mexico.

John E. Hiner, SME Registered Member and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the OWL. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the Property. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the required financing and (II) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular. The reader

is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.