Roxgold to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

TORONTO, March 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG)(OTC: ROGFF) announced today that it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market hours on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

A webcast and conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 8:30AM Eastern time. Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the events section of the Company's website at www.roxgold.com or by dialing toll free 1-888-231-8191 within North America or +1-647-427-7450 from international locations.

An online archive of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at www.roxgold.com. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing toll free 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 2888547.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a gold mining company with its key asset, the high grade Yaramoko Gold Mine, located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company is focused on pursuing accretive growth opportunities and recently announced its intention to acquire the Séguéla gold project and additional exploration permits located in Côte d'Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.

