Largo Resources Confirms No Material Change

TORONTO, March 7, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces that management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. Largo's stock triggered the single stock circuit breaker which resulted in a temporary trading halt and trading resumed approximately 15 minutes later. Operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine are "business as usual" and we continue to produce strong results in-line with our operations to date.

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

