Etruscus Signs Communications Agreement with Tahltan Central Government

VANCOUVER, March 7, 2019 - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) ("Etruscus" or the "Company") and the Tahltan Central Government ("TCG") are pleased to announce the signing of a Communications Agreement (the "Agreement") covering the Company's 100% owned Rock & Roll Property located within the prolific Golden Triangle in northwest BC.

The TCG is the representative government of the Tahltan Nation in respect of inherent Aboriginal title and rights. The TCG is responsible for the ecosystem and natural resources of Tahltan Territory, for managing sustainable economic development, and for strengthening the cultural wellness of the Tahltan Nation.

The Agreement provides a framework for a collaborative working environment between the parties, based on open dialogue, transparent communications and mutual cooperation with regards to the company's exploration activities on the Rock & Roll Property. The Agreement also provides cultural, economic and educational opportunities for Tahltan members and their business enterprises.

Gordon Lam, Etruscus President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have signed a Communications Agreement with the Tahltan Nation. By establishing this important relationship prior to our 2019 Rock & Roll exploration program, Etruscus is better positioned to make plans that align both parties' interests while moving our project forward in a mutually beneficial manner."

About the Tahltan Nation

Tahltan Territory is 95,933 square km or the equivalent of 11% of British Columbia. The territory is rich in natural resources and continues to garner international attention for its mineral and potential and abundant wildlife.

That Tahltan population is approximately 4000 members. Approximately 800 members live in one of our three communities in Tahltan Territory – Dease Lake, Iskut, and Telegraph Creek. Around 3200 Tahltans reside outside the Territory.

The Tahltan Central Government is a registered British Columbia Society, governed by a 13-person Board of Directors consisting of a democratically elected Executive Committee (President, Vice-President, and Secretary Treasurer) and 10 Family Representatives elected by the respective Tahtan family group. Membership in the TCG is open to all people of Tahltan ancestry. For more information, visit www.tahltan.org

About the Rock & Roll Property

The 100% owned 5,309 hectare Rock & Roll Property is located approximately 75 km north of Stewart, B.C., in the heart of the prolific Golden Triangle. The eastern border of the Rock & Roll property is contiguous to Seabridge Gold's Iskut Project and lays 7 km to the west of Skeena Resources' past producing Snip Mine.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property situated in northwest British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. Etruscus trades under the symbol ETR on the Canadian Securities Exchange and currently has 19,394,001 shares issued and outstanding.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

