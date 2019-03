GrowMax Provides Update on Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, March 07, 2019 - GrowMax Resources Corp. (“GrowMax”) (TSX-V: GRO) announces today that the five incumbent members of its board of directors have advised that they will not stand for re-election at the annual and special meeting of GrowMax’s shareholders to be held Friday, March 8, 2019 (the “Annual Meeting’). Accordingly, it is expected that following the Annual Meeting GrowMax’s board of directors will be comprised of the four nominees of BullRun Capital – Kulwant Malhi, Alfred Wong, Michael Sadhra and Pratap Reddy.



The Annual Meeting will be held as previously announced by GrowMax on March 8, 2019 at 10 am at the offices of McCarthy Tetrault at 4000-421 7th Avenue SW, Calgary Alberta Canada.

